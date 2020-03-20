At Smith-Cotton High School there are numerous teachers who do not live in Sedalia. This means that every day they drive from a different town to be able to do their job.
While most people think that this is an inconvenience, many teachers actually enjoy the drive. They feel that it gives them many different opportunities to be able to spend time with the person they are riding with.
Each person drives different amounts of time to get to Smith-Cotton. Teachers Lakin and Tyler Janke drive from Osceola, which is roughly an hour trip each way to Sedalia and back home. Sisters Stacey Steinkuhler, a freshman ELA teacher, and Alicia Maggert, an ELA instructional coach, drive together but do not live together. Steinkuhler lives in Sweet Springs while Maggert lives in Concordia.
“I feel that it is worth the drive to be able to see the kids and I enjoy the people that I work with.” said Tyler Janke. Lakin Janke feels that it is worth it because of her house; they are still on the lookout for a house in Sedalia but they haven’t found any that they love just yet.
Steinkuhler and Maggert love the kids that they teach just like many teachers do. Maggert added that she thinks it gives her and her sister bonding time that not many people can get with their siblings.
Throughout the drives, they have things that they do to keep themselves entertained. Tyler and Lakin Janke have a routine where he will drive, and she will take a nap. He doesn’t have a problem with this because he knows she loves her naps. He will listen to National Public Radio or music, and on the way home they talk about their days. Maggert and Steinkuhler listen to the news and talk about how their days went. They also call their mom on the way home. They also came up with the idea that everyday they will find a fact and it could be completely useless but they learn something new everyday.
With teachers having to drive out of town every day this means that they spend more money on gas. While the Jankes do not know how much money they actually spend on gas they think they roughly spend around $400 a month. Steinkuhler and Maggert split the cost of gas which makes their fuel around $80 to $100 a month.
During their time together, the sisters have come up with a system that they enjoy. The place that Maggert and Steinkuhler enjoy going to is Panera. They go to Panera to get a tea everyday because Maggert loves it, and if they have time they get it before they leave Sedalia. On their way home, the Jankes pick up their daughter from Warsaw and talk about their days.
