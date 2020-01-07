It has been described as “the hardest fun a student will ever have.” For the members of Smith-Cotton High School’s Team SCREAM, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
For the next eight weeks, members of the team along with sponsor Michael Wright, coaches and mentors will devote much of their free time engineering, designing and building their 2020 competitive robot.
“Well, we are in another build season,” Wright said. “It's an exciting time of the year for us but definitely the most stressful at the start of it for me.”
The reveal announcement was made nationwide Saturday. A large audience of family members, alumni, sponsors, administrators, and supporters were present Saturday morning at the Heckart Performing Arts Center at SCHS to learn the details for the upcoming build season.
This year’s challenge is “Infinite Recharge.” According to Wright, “this year's game looks like an exciting challenge.”
“Build season is where we come together to determine what kind of robot that we want to build and then we design it and build it after school and on weekends,” he continued. “This is the hardest but most rewarding part of our robotics season.”
Team SCREAM members work with each other to come up with innovative ideas on how to play the game. If years of experience are any indication, the members will spend an “enormous” amount of time together throughout the week, Wright noted. Usually, team members devote 40 hours each week after school and on the weekend to the project. Last season, team members spent a weekend at a lock-in at SCHS to complete the build.
This year the robot must be completed by Feb. 27.
Each member has an individual role or job on the team. The assignments are determined at the beginning of the year following an application process.
Team SCREAM consists of a business team, multimedia team, strategy team, programming team, and engineering team. Students are asked to consider their individual strengths when applying for positions.
“Not everyone works on the robot,” Wright explained. “Each of those sub-teams have various tasks and they are led by student leaders and mentors.”
Team SCREAM will attend three regional competitions. Based on their success at these competitions, the team hopes to again qualify for the World Championships in Houston, Texas.
The team will compete in the Greater Kansas City Regional, Memphis Regional and Central Missouri Regional. The Central Missouri Regional will be hosted at Smith-Cotton High School for the second consecutive year.
The event scheduled for April 2-5 is expected to bring in 36 teams from across the Midwest. As many as 2,500 participants, volunteers and spectators are expected to attend.
“It was a huge hit with the teams last year and they are looking forward to coming back,” Wright said. “We will need a lot of volunteers to help us out. We will be excited to complete our robot and compete with it this season.”
