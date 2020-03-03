There are a handful of students at Smith-Cotton who never quite get out of their parents’ view, as they have a parent who is a teacher in the building. These students and their educator parents agree that they enjoy seeing each other throughout the day for various reasons, from getting snacks to just saying “hi.”
Coach Charlie McFail has had at least one of his kids in the building for the past 11 years. In seven of those years he has had two children in the building. It's hard for him to imagine a time in his teaching career when he hasn't had a kid in the building.
Coach McFail’s daughter, senior Lauren, has been a football manager since her freshman year with her dad as the coach. She also has taken athletic conditioning and had her dad as her teacher. While the experiences they had on the football field and in the classroom made them closer, Lauren said it also put a healthy amount of tension in their lives as well. She said it has helped her in tough situations and has the usual perks associated with being “Coach’s daughter.”
Coach McFail said that being coach’s daughter came with its own set of responsibilities.
“Because Lauren didn't play (football) we had a neat relationship.” he said. While some people may think she had it easy because her dad was the coach, her parents held her to a high standard and Lauren did the same for herself.
One of the biggest advantages of being in the same building as your kids is being able to watch them be involved, Coach McFail said. When they participate in an assembly or have a leadership type role in a club or organization, the parent can watch first-hand.
For English teacher Mary Flandermeyer and her son Wyatt, being in the same building has only strengthened their relationship as well.
“It's a lot of fun, getting to see them throughout the day and hear how things are going as they happen,” said Mrs. Flandermeyer.
Wyatt, a sophomore, said, “I think it’s made high school more enjoyable and it has definitely made things such as getting to school much easier.” They have always shared a close relationship and this has only made them that much closer.
The only negative thing that junior Meredith Tester can think of is sometimes being known as “Mr. Tester’s daughter.” She feels that having her dad, social studies teacher Jonathan Tester, in the building has only benefited her high school experience and made it that much better.
“I love having my dad around the school, and it makes my day easier because I know he’s there if I need him,” said Meredith.
Mr. Tester views it as an absolute joy to be able to see his daughter through his work day because not many parents have that opportunity.
“I get to help her throughout the day whether it’s giving snacks or advice,” said Mr. Tester. “I'm here anytime she needs to see me.”
Meredith completely agrees when she says, “I feel like it’s really benefited my high school experience because honestly things are just a lot nicer having a parent at the high school. Even though it may seem like it would get annoying or be embarrassing, but it isn’t.”
