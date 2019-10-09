No matter the age or the miles traveled, true Tigers are planning to return to Sedalia during the week of Oct. 14-18 to “Enjoy the Show” during Smith-Cotton High School’s Homecoming.
With a number of traditional homecoming activities as well as new events, the week will be filled with events for S-C alumni, their families and friends. It truly does take a community of tigers to coordinate all the events, according to Sedalia School District Foundation President Deidre Esquivel.
“Homecoming has truly become not just a school event, but a community event,” Esquivel said. “The Sedalia School District Foundation draws on volunteers from the entire community to make homecoming weekend special. From the Sedalia merchants that donate items to our future alumni supporters, the City of Sedalia that embraces our downtown parade and makes sure everyone is safe, the Sedalia School District employees and students that donate their time to help with food, tours, and entertainment, our alumni groups that choose to host their reunion activities on Homecoming weekend and the unwavering support of the Sedalia School District Foundation board to put it all together.”
The theme is “Enjoy the Show” and is movie-based with the return of themed floats from the high school, Esquivel said.
The annual parade begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 18. The classes of 1979 and 1984 will be featured but other classes are also expected to participate, according to Esquivel. The class of 1956 will host its annual luncheon Friday and the Classes of 1974, 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994 and 2009 are all having reunions Homecoming weekend.
Following the parade, the annual Tiger Tailgate Party sponsored by Tyson Foods begins at 5 p.m. The event offers free burgers and hot dogs for all. Guests can enjoy their meal at tables set up in the SCHS gym and the S-C Tiger Pride Marching Band will perform.
“You can usually see past and present school board members and longtime ‘Homecoming Grill Masters’ Kenny Coffelt and David Wolfe manning the grill, along with support from Foundation board members and their spouses,” Esquivel said.
The S-C Tigers will face off against Clinton at 7 p.m. for the homecoming football game. The halftime show will feature the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen as well as performances from the S-C High Voltage Dance Team and the marching band.
More activities are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19. The pancake breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Smith-Cotton Junior High cafeteria. Future alumni from the elementary schools will be performing in the cafeteria and in the auditorium. Breakfast tickets are $5 at the door. After breakfast, tours of the high school, 2010 Tiger Pride Ave., will be available until 11 a.m.
One new event organizers are hoping will become an annual Homecoming activity is the Horace Mann PTA Tiger Color Run.
The non-competitive, untimed run is open to all ages. Participants can walk, jog, or run on the designated course at Sedalia Middle School. Participants will be doused with color along the way.
“We were looking for new and innovative ways to raise dollars for our kids,” event organizer Charlyn Callis explained. “We thought raising money while providing a fun family event would be better than selling cookie dough as we've done in the past. Our hope is to turn it into an annual event.”
Callis said a number of organizations have provided sponsorships including the registration fees for 20 Horace Mann students who may not have the opportunity to cover the $25 registration fee.
The event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and will take place rain or shine. Refunds due to inclement weather will not be given. Bounce houses and several carnival games will also be available.
More than 170 participants have pre-registered for the event. Registrations are still open and walk-ups are welcome that day. To register for the Tiger Color Run, visit tigercolorrun.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.