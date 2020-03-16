While he has only been in his current position a month, Sedalia 200 School Resource Officer and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Asbury has long been interested in the safety and well- being of others.
“I think there are many facets to my decision (to come to the district) and many of those require quite a bit of background information to explain,” Asbury commented. “I will start with the fact that I work at the pleasure of the sheriff. I have been very blessed in my career with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. In my short 8 years, I have been fortunate enough to gain experience in many areas, including some that I never thought I would; such as the Coroner’s Office.
“I have always had an interest in investigations,” he continued. “As I gained experience in different areas over the years, I think it solidified my interest in investigations in law enforcement over other areas such as traffic, drugs, etc…”
Asbury explained about five years ago he started to educate himself in the field of investigation. During that time, he began working closely with Capt. Tolbert Rowe to learn everything he could from Rowe and others. It was then Asbury developed his 10-year plan.
“In short, it was to move into a detective position (SRO is part of the Detectives unit) within the next five years and then use those five years to position myself into retirement from the experience gained,” Asbury noted. “However, as is life, that is not the way my plan ended up and thankfully really.”
With the retirement of Capt. David Keller in early 2020 a restructuring in the sheriff’s office took place. One position that became available was the SRO for Sedalia 200 as John Cline was promoted to detective sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.
The opportunity to serve as SRO according to Asbury was there, “sooner than I had anticipated but I knew I couldn’t pass it up because the position may not present itself again for a long time.
“I always said, my dad raised me to have a strong back and a weak mind which is only partially true,” Asbury said. “What both my parents really did was raise me with the drive to work hard and succeed in a pleasing manner to ‘the customer.’
“In doing that, it also gave me the desire to learn everything about the task at hand in order to be the best at it,” he continued. “So, I now look at it as; ‘I may not be great at everything, but I am great at everything I do.’”
Asbury explained the best part of his work is being able to take part in “community policing.”
“Sedalia 200 has worked hard to make sure the safety of their students is top priority through the development of the SRO program and security program in each building in the district,” Asbury commented. “I just consider myself lucky to be a small part of it. And getting to be involved with the youth of our community is an awesome responsibility. I hope to show them the law enforcement isn’t a bad thing but a positive resource to help them grow and succeed in life.”
According to information from Sedalia 200, Asbury is a native of Pettis County, growing up in rural Smithton and graduating from the Smithton R-VI School District. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and began his career in criminal justice in 2010, working for the Missouri Department of Corrections. He joined the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office in 2012 as an employee of the jail and quickly became a shift supervisor.
In 2016, he became deputy coroner for the Pettis County Coroner’s Office. During that time, Asbury completed the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy, receiving a Missouri Peace Officer Standard of Training (P.O.S.T) Certificate and became a commissioned deputy in 2018 before moving up to patrol deputy in 2019.
Dr. Todd Fraley, Sedalia 200 assistant superintendent in charge of security issues, said in a release, “Detective Sgt. John Cline has been an invaluable resource to our district for more than a decade. His skills and expertise as an SRO will certainly be missed. Deputy Asbury will be working under Cline's direct supervision at the sheriff's office. Detective Sgt. Cline will be an excellent mentor and I am confident and excited as the district continues to move forward with safety and security measures. Deputy Asbury's office will continue to be located at Smith-Cotton High School and he is very excited to start developing positive relationships with our students and staff.”
Asbury said he is looking forward to working with the students and staff in his new position.
“Obviously, the most rewarding (part of the job) is building relationships with the kids – I look forward to seeing them grow and develop as adults in the future,” Asbury said of his work. “Right now, my biggest challenge is adjusting to high school again. It has changed a lot in the 22 years I have been absent.
“I am lucky to have a family who supports me and a loving, driven wife who tries her best to understand me, and children that look up to me and give me that drive to be a superior role model to them,” he continued. “I think that drive carries over into everything I do. If you are going to do something, do something worthwhile.”
