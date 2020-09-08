Two Smith-Cotton High School students have been named as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
S-C seniors Andrew Matz and Malacki Ehlers were named Tuesday morning as semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. According to a National Merit Scholarship Corporation news release, the two will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
“This is a big honor for me,” Matz said via email. “It showcases the hard work I have put into my academics.”
Matz, the son of Scott and Melissa Matz, explained it is his goal to be named a finalist as a way to earn scholarships through the program.
“At this time, I am thinking about staying in Missouri for college,” Matz explained. “I am planning on majoring in finance.
“I would say math was the easiest, but I didn't find any of the tests too hard,” Matz continued. “I took practice tests to prepare the summer before we took the PSAT because I had a goal to become a finalist to earn scholarships through the program.”
Ehlers, the son of Darryl and Cheryl Ehlers, described the announcement as “a cool opportunity. It will be helpful for college applications and exciting to see where the process will take me. At this time, I plan to focus on electrical engineering or computer science. My target school is Georgia Tech but I plan to apply to Stanford and MIT (the Massachusetts Institute of Technology).”
Ehlers commented he did a little bit of studying in preparation for the test.
“I think taking the ACT and PSAT a year before allowed me to be prepared,” he noted. “The reading portion was a bit harder because the answers are subjective and opinion-based.”
SCHS Principal Wade Norton said Smith-Cotton and the Sedalia School District 200 are proud of Matz and Ehlers.
“Andrew and Malacki both see academics as the direct way to achieve their goals, but they also participate and lead outside the classroom,” Norton said via email. “They are both shining examples of being involved in sports and activities while also holding up the pillar of academic success.
“Their successes start from the foundation provided by their families,” Norton added. “We believe their families deserve a big round of applause for the children they are raising. It also shows that Sedalia 200 continues to provide a solid education for our students and for our community.”
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit
Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying
Test. The test serves as an initial screen of program entrants, according to NMSC. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed
scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. Semifinalists must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. Since its inception, more than 353,000 students have received the National Merit Finalist Distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.