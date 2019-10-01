WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri President Roger Best announced last week former state Sen. David Pearce’s appointment to the newly created position of Executive Director for Governmental Relations. Pearce, who serves as Senior Policy Coordinator in the Missouri Treasurer’s Office, begins his new duties Oct. 7.
"It has been my pleasure to know David since I came to UCM in the 1990s and we are truly fortunate that he has agreed to serve with us in this critical position," Best said. "His substantial public service experience is invaluable for this role, and his record of strong advocacy for Missouri higher education demonstrates his long-standing support for the transformative work that we do. I look forward to working with David as we advocate for UCM's students, staff and faculty to our local, state and federal government officials.”
As UCM’s Executive Director for Governmental Relations, Pearce will work closely with the president and senior administrators to craft legislative priorities; meet regularly with key elected officials and staff members and communicate UCM's legislative priorities to external organizations. Additionally, he will help identify state and federal fiscal resources for which UCM may be eligible; provide legislative reports to the Board of Governors; summarize legislative bills and potential impact on UCM; and coordinate responses to legislators’ and governor's office inquiries.
“During my time in the legislature, it was an honor to represent the University of Central Missouri in the halls of the state capitol. This newly created position will enable me to continue that effort in promoting the university,” said Pearce, who also expressed his appreciation to Best for showing confidence in him through this appointment.
“I have been coming to the UCM campus since I was 4 years old. This is a very special place to me and my family,” he remarked. “I am honored to be able to serve this great institution.”
In his role with State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and former Treasurer Eric Schmitt, Pearce works on the legislative agenda and also helps promote the MOST 529 Education Savings Plan and MO ABLE, a savings plan for persons with disabilities.
Pearce’s career in state government includes eight years in the Missouri Senate, where he represented constituents from the 21st and 31st senatorial districts. He also served for six years in the Missouri House of Representatives before becoming a senator.
His work in the political arena included chairing the Senate Education Committee. As a state representative, in 2003 he was appointed as a commissioner to the Missouri Higher Education Compact. He was reappointed in 2011, 2013 and 2015, and held leadership posts that include serving as vice chair, treasurer, and chair of the Compact.
