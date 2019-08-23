The University of Central Missouri (UCM) is the recent recipient of a grant to help them assist people with Parkinson’s disease.
UCM has been named a recipient of the 2019 SPEAK OUT! & LOUD Crowd Grant program developed by the Parkinson Voice Project. The university will use the grant to enable faculty and students at UCM’s Welch-Schmidt Center for Communication Disorders (WSCCD) to establish the new program in order to assist individuals with Parkinson’s.
Each recipient of the grant has received free training for their speech-language pathologist and graduate students, along with speech therapy supplies. UCM will use the WSCCD facility to offer the new Parkinson Voice Project’s speech therapy program.
“I am really excited since there is no fee for this for the patient,” said Assistant Professor of Communication Disorders Dr. Bonnie Slavych. “They (Parkinson Voice Project) brought me in for the symposium and it was just an excellent program. What it’s designed to do is work specifically on the voice disorder that we know that people with Parkinson’s eventually end up getting. The medications that are out there and treatments that are out there don’t really help for voice or communication, they really do more for the movements.”
The grant has provided funding for the department to train educators and their graduate students for free until March of 2020. Next year they can apply as a phase two clinic for the grant, after applying as a phase one clinic earlier this year. All of the treatments for the patients will be provided to them free of charge through grant funding.
According to Slavych, a result of Parkinson’s disease is a loss of dopamine production in the brain due to the loss of dopamine producing brain cells. This can affect a person's speech among other things.
“So, they don’t have the same level of dopamine that a healthy person would have let’s say,” Slavych said. “That affects many things, it’s not just the voice but it also affects motivation, expressions, emotions, reactions, spontaneity, these kinds of things.”
According to Slavych many with Parkinson’s tend to mumble and speak softly without realizing that they are doing it. There is a loss of expressiveness or inflections in their speech. The treatment is done in two phases, the first phase called SPEAK OUT! has patients attend individual voice therapy sessions three times a week for an average of four weeks. The second phase called LOUD Crowd is focused on group therapy sessions once a week for four weeks.
“What happens in the program, those who come through go through these systematic exercises where they are getting cued, ‘Hey you need to put a little bit more air in that, let’s get it louder,’” Slavych said.
“They feel like they’re yelling all the time, but they become accustomed to, ‘This is the voice that I need to use even though I feel like I’m yelling all the time,’” she continued. “‘This is the best voice and this is how everybody can understand me.’”
Slavych said they will also continue to follow up with patients to see how they are doing after their first six weeks out of the program. Then they will contact them every few months to see if they need to come in again or need more help. Slavych also hopes that the program can help start a support group for those with Parkinson’s disease since there aren’t any in the area.
According to Slavych, they already have three patients enrolled in the program. They are looking for five more for their next round in September. She emphasized that everything including materials in the program were provided at no cost to the patients through the grant. She believes that the new program is a great thing for those with Parkinson’s disease, graduate students, and the community as a whole.
“The patients who have already gone through it have just expressed their gratitude for the program and how much it’s helped them…,” Slavych said. “They’ve come in, they’ve done it, and they’ve talked about their family members being so much happier.
“They can be heard, they’re participating more. They’re recognizing the need for it, “ she continued. “They still deal with the medical nature of the disease, but this helps their quality of life. They’re participating more in their environment with their families, with friends. Still being involved in the community.”
For more information on the Parkinson Voice Project visit ParkinsonVoiceProject.org. To learn more about WSCCD, contact Brenda Dooley, clinic support coordinator, at 660-543-4993 or by email at, wsc@ucmo.edu or visit ucmo.edu/harmon-college-of-business-and-professional-studies/college-highlights/welch-schmidt-center-for-communication-disorders/.
