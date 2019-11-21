With a shortage of law enforcement personnel nationwide and locally, the Missouri Safety Center at the University of Central Missouri and State Fair Community College are collaborating to provide opportunities in Sedalia and the surrounding area.
SFCC Dean of Academic Affairs James Cunningham said police academy opportunities have been a long-sought goal of Criminal Justice Instructor Cendy Harrell-Carson and SFCC. The college and the University of Central Missouri have signed a memorandum of understanding that makes this possible. The MOU signed earlier this year enables the Central Missouri Police Academy housed within the Missouri Safety Center to deliver an 18-hour certificate program on the SFCC campus. The program begins Jan. 14 and following coursework, testing and graduation, will be completed by Sept. 19, according to a UCM press release.
“SFCC’s role in this is providing a local location to eliminate students having to drive to Warrensburg or Jefferson City (where the Missouri Sheriffs Association hosts a similar program),” Cunningham explained. “Students will also spend time at the Sedalia Police Department’s firearms range and the driving track at UCM.
“Our goal for getting involved was to provide a local part-time opportunity to recruit police officers who might otherwise not be able to attend,” he continued. “Law enforcement agencies are struggling to find qualified recruits recently for a variety of reasons. We hope this partnership will fix some of those concerns and deficits. SFCC is committed to the partnership to help train people for local jobs.”
Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt, who acknowledged the nationwide law enforcement shortage, said he is grateful for having a local training program for interested individuals. He said he has heard of positive interest in attending the academy.
“SPD has been running short for several years and we currently have four open positions,” he continued. “I believe the program will be beneficial to local law enforcement because it will provide an opportunity to people interested in becoming a police officer that cannot travel to Warrensburg or Columbia to attend an academy.”
Wirt explained one benefit of the academy is that it is designed to be part-time, allowing individuals who cannot afford to quit their current job the opportunity to attend.
“I hope with having this resource locally it will build on other public safety programs offered at SFCC and continue to grow the idea of ‘service’ in our community,” Wirt noted.
According to a statement from CMPA Director Tim Lowry, the program is structured so cadets can complete the program taking six hours of courses during the spring, summer and fall 2020 semesters. Classes will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays.
“The courses will cover areas such as investigation, physical training, interviewing, de-escalation, defensive tactics, resiliency, health and nutrition, constitutional and statutory law, communication skills, firearms, and emergency first responder training,” the release states. “Completing the curriculum qualifies participants to sit for the Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST) exam Class A certification with more than the required 600 hours, which provides them with 18 hours of free choice electives toward a college degree.”
Lowery told the Democrat the part-time academy is best suited for people who have wanted to get into law enforcement but couldn’t because they needed to continue working to gain income.
“The part-time academy is scheduled so that they have the opportunity to take on the challenge of going to the Police Academy and be able to work at the same time,” he continued. “We are only accepting 20 cadets into the academy so that we can see how everything works with the new scheduling for the academy.”
As of Tuesday, 10 individuals have enrolled, according to Cunningham. Those interested in enrolling should contact the Central Missouri Police Academy as participants will be enrolled as students at UCM.
SFCC will not directly provide instructors although several local police officers and sheriff's deputies will be providing some of the training.
“We have been very successful in placing almost all of our cadets into an agency before they graduate,” Lowry said. “Graduating from the academy and passing the POST exam fulfills an essential requirement to be hired as a police officer in Missouri, and credentials that can be transferred to other states. It opens the door for many other career possibilities that include working as a criminal investigator, director of corporate security, executive protection, fraud investigator, or federal agent.”
For more information or an application, visit www.mosafetycenter.com and click on “Central Missouri Police Academy.”
