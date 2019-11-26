The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education was given a progress report on the Loftus Early Childhood Center during Monday night’s meeting at Parkview Elementary.
Members were given an update on the ground work and the bids the district has received.
“We are happy with the amount of interest that was shown through the bidding process,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “The bids came in under our budgeted amounts, which is another plus for the district and for taxpayers. At this time of year, you always have challenges with moisture but we are pleased with the progress being made on the preliminary dirt work going on at the construction site.”
A groundbreaking was hosted Oct. 12 for the estimated $10.5 million, 40,000-square-foot facility. It is being constructed at no additional cost to district taxpayers. A donation made on behalf of Richard and Mary Loftus by their family will be used to help fund the center that is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
According to Dennis Paul of Septagon Construction Co., since bids have come in approximately $500,000 under estimate, board members voted to approve spending an additional $331,176 to complete a planned but unfinished wing that will contain an additional four classrooms.
The Loftus Center has been designed by the firm of Porter Berendzan & Associates P.C. to meet the needs of the more than 200 students who are served at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. The Co-op provides free services for children with disabilities and education to parents through the Parents as Teachers Program for the Sedalia 200, Green Ridge R-VII, La Monte R-IV, Pettis County R-V (Northwest), Smithton R-VI, and Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) school districts.
The co-op continues to see an increase in the number of children who are served and in the needs of those students, according to Assistant Superintendent Chris Pyle. He provided a report to the board on the Parents As Teachers Program, the Early Childhood Special Education program and the Preschool Assessment and Evaluation.
“The (early childhood) program continues to meet the needs of our youngest learners, many of who are coming in with more severe challenges each year,” Pyle told the Democrat. “We consistently evaluate the needs of the co-op’s students and staff members, as we screen and enroll students throughout the school year. The trend of more students needing these services continues and is one of the greatest reasons we are investing in the Loftus Early Childhood Center.”
Pyle added the Parents as Teachers Program continues to be a valuable asset for families that need assistance in helping their child get on track educationally at an early age. There are 1,001 families (757 from Sedalia 200) who are using the program, according to information in the board meeting packet.
“We are seeing solid success in the program and know that our families value it,” Pyle noted.
Board members set the dates for filing for the April 7 Municipal Election. The terms of Scott Gardner, Kenny Coffelt and Michael Stees will be up for reelection. The one-year term of Matthew Herren is also up for election; he was appointed earlier this year after the death of board member Steve Schilib.
Filing dates are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 through Jan. 21 at the Board of Education Office, 2806 Matthew Dr. No filings will be accepted any day the district offices are closed for inclement weather, after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, or Jan. 20.
Qualified candidates must be citizens of the United States and resident taxpayers of the district who have resided in Missouri for one year preceding their election or appointment. They must be a minimum of 21 years of age and shall not be convicted of any prior felonies.
Three members to each serve a three-year term and one member to serve a one-year term will be elected. All four incumbents have indicated they will be seeking another term.
In other actions the board:
• Accepted a donation of $1,200 from the West Central Association of Realtors to pay overdue lunch bills. The association also donated more than 100 hats, gloves, mittens and school supplies to school social workers to meet student needs.
• Accepted a donation of $5,000 in gift certificates from H.A. Perez of El Tapatio to provide gift certificates to each district employee.
• Heard the building quarterly reports and the 90/90 Attendance report. District-wide attendance is at 91.91%. Horace Mann Elementary leads the district with a 96.07% attendance rate.
“All of our buildings are seeing success with our attendance initiatives,” Triplett commented. “We are achieving our goal of 90% of our students attending school 90% of the time and we know that our students have greater success when they attend school regularly.”
• Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $2,289,917.68 for October.
