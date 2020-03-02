With a heart for helping others, a decorated Army veteran and a man who once helped with suicide prevention have formed media outlets to bring musicians, artists and the community together.
Daniel Williams, a Purple Heart recipient who served in Afghanistan, and Chantry Alexander, who volunteered with a suicide prevention organization, along with Williams’ brother Jacob Williams have formed the SBTF Podcast and By the Fire Media. Through their media productions, the men have also reached out to nonprofit organizations such as DeFeet.org., hosted benefit concerts and have a plan to unite the community through the arts.
Alexander and Daniel Williams spoke to the Democrat on Wednesday and said they began their podcast as a comedy routine about a year and a half ago, but it soon became a vehicle to help others in the music and art world. By the Fire Media and SBTF Podcast is now on several major platforms including iTunes, Google Podcast, I Heart Radio, YouTube and Spotify. It is heard worldwide.
“We thought maybe we should try putting our stuff on YouTube,” Williams said. “We did a couple episodes like that but it really didn’t take off.
“We revisited it sometime later, and had the suggestion of maybe we should do a podcast,” he continued. “We looked into it and it looked pretty easy. So, we gave it a shot and it kind of stuck.”
The men offer a podcast, but also offer a “community spotlight” where they interview business people and various non-musician artists. They also offer their Double SL segment, named for “Support Local, Support Live,” a quote by Ian Roberts of Towelfest, which supports local musicians.
“Those sayings, that spirit is very ingrained in the music community here,” Williams said. “We did not want to impede on that, so we put our own twist on it and called it Double SL.
“So, as we were taking this journey, Chantry came up with this idea that he wanted to be more involved in the music community,” he continued. “That’s when we started interviewing bands.”
Alexander added the Double SL podcast network includes talking to all local artists including musicians, visual artists and poets.
“We go to them or they come to us and we do the interviews,” Williams said.
“It’s a very casual interview,” Alexander added. “Essentially what our listeners like, and why we became so popular on the internet and Spotify, is because we’re genuine and people can feel like they’re in the room (with us), because we’re just talking.”
Williams added the more they interacted with the music and art community such as Liberty Center Association for the Arts, NoBro Art Events and artists known for performing at Craft Beer Cellar, Two-Bit Barber Co. and Coach’s Sports Bar & Grill, their productions took on a new life.
They recently hosted an “I Heart Metal” concert at Coach’s and assisted in another event, “Best Face Forward,” though Best Take Media.
“Anytime we do media stuff now, it’s usually a hand-in-hand thing,” Williams said. “Because we’re operating under the same intentions and under the same interests.
“So, why not come together for some of these events and some of these other things, and make something better,” he added. “So, we are doing it together.”
Alexander said he and Williams have the same goal of wanting to help people “whether it’s making them laugh or making them realize they’re not alone” or providing words of encouragement.
They also provide assistance to artists who need help with the social media aspects of their careers.
“In which case, we can help them create pages or websites,” Williams said. “We don’t design the websites, we just point them in the right direction.”
Alexander said his philosophy is “everyone rises together.”
“Regardless of who is helping who, as long as we do it together,” he noted.
“That’s really been the big thing, is we are putting a spotlight, putting focus on local businesses, (and) local artistry,” Williams said. “We are reintroducing it back out into the ether, instead of as individuals, we are doing it as a collective.”
By the Fire Media is assisting with a benefit for Elijah Johnson on Friday and Saturday. There will be a barbecue dinner and auction at 4 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St., and a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Coach’s, 303 S. Lamine Ave. Proceeds will go toward Johnson’s medical bills.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ByTheFireMedia.
