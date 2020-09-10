A 10th Pettis County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The latest death was reported Wednesday afternoon along with eight new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There are 837 confirmed cases in the county and 119 are listed as active. A total of 708 individuals have been released to normal activity. There are four Pettis County residents hospitalized for treatment of the COVID-19 virus with the addition of one individual Wednesday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Wednesday an additional 1,362 new confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 96,475. The number of deaths attributed to the virus is 1,673 with the addition of 12 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
