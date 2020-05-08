Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unveiled the 2019-20 Official Manual, also called the “Blue Book,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, Ashcroft asked female legislators to provide their thoughts on the significance of the amendment. These quotes appear throughout the book.
The Official Manual is available for purchase at $25 per book online or orders may be made by calling 573-751-1880. The book can also be found online in its entirety at https://www.sos.mo.gov/bluebook/2019-2020.
