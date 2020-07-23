Another 25 Pettis County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Pettis County Health Center reported Thursday.
That brings the county’s total to 281 cases since testing for the novel coronavirus began this spring. Twenty-five people were released back to normal activities since Wednesday’s report, leaving the active case count at 90 people on Thursday. There are now 11 people hospitalized. The death toll stands at three, which includes the most recent death reported earlier this week.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 37,700 total cases on Thursday — an increase of about 1,600 from Wednesday — along with 1,179 deaths.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public, all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
