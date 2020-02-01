I talked with a man on the plane the other day who was pushing a book about how the United States is withdrawing purposefully from its post-WWII commitments to the world and is headed toward isolationism. We discussed that in connection with Brexit, and I told him that I had a directly opposite ...
Who am I kidding? We’re going to talk about the Chiefs! The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl!
This playoff season has been hair-raising. I was unhappy that the team had a “bye” – an off week – at the beginning, and I think my wariness was shown to be accurate when, the following week, the Chiefs fell behind the Texans 24-0 in the FIRST QUARTER! After several anguished calls back and forth with Emily, who was watching the game with her “Central Arkansas Chiefs Fan Club,” we were finally able to do our traditional “TOUCHDOWN! KAN-SUH CITY!” phone call – and we did that several more times, as the Chiefs scored 51 points.
The next game was not so horrible. The Chiefs started their rip-roaring play after falling behind by only 10 points, made it through the game with no injuries, and won 35-24 against the Tennessee Titans. This game was important, because Coach Andy Reid had beaten the Titans previously only once in nine games. Most exciting was Patrick Mahomes’ 27-yard sprint into the end zone, evading two tacklers and then dragging two other defenders with him. It was the play that showed him to be the star he is.
Mahomes later talked about that play in terms that confirmed Max’s theory of relativity – sports edition: As things move faster, time slows down. Max has long believed that super athletes are able to see their playing field – or court – in slow motion, giving them time to think and move in their most advantageous ways.
Well, Mahomes described his run by saying that he saw the two guys up ahead, and he knew he was on the sideline, and he remembered that the Chiefs had two timeouts left, and he thought that he could cut back into the field even though the two guys were there, and if he didn’t make it, they would have time to score anyway. And he scored. The whole thing took right under 11 seconds, and he was thinking all these things, while running, during those short nanoseconds. Slow motion.
So here we are. The Chiefs are going to play in their third Super Bowl – numbers I, IV, and now LIV. The first one, against the Packers and Vince Lombardi, didn’t turn out so well. They won the second, number IV, against the Minnesota Vikings. And I believe that this one will turn out exactly as I want.
As I think about the game, I admit that I am much like my father – as least as far as sports. He grew anxious when his team – whichever team it was – was playing. He paced. He couldn’t watch the game all the way through, although he sneaked peeks at the television occasionally. He smoked more cigarettes (I’ve never smoked and am not taking it up). While I was in school, he avoided football games, although he coached junior high teams for a while. I suppose that after coaching the state champion Bobcats in the late 1950s, he found it difficult to sit on the sidelines and watch somebody else do it.
And here is my confession: Just like my father, I couldn’t watch the Chiefs play in Super Bowl IV. I took a walk instead, hoping that my team would come out on top. And they did.
This time, though, I will be in front of the television – and maybe the fireplace, although I hear that we will have mild weather on Sunday – and I will jump up and down every time they score, I will loudly chastise the boys for bad plays and the referees for bad calls, I will pace, and I will stick with it. Because this time, I’m not afraid to believe. Fifty years in the making – and in the waiting. This team, with this star kid in the lead, will do it. I just know it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.