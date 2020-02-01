Sedalia may be almost 100 miles away from Kansas City, but the city’s Chiefs fan base is as strong as you’ll find anywhere in Missouri. Several fans shared their stories with the Democrat as they anxiously await Super Bowl Sunday.
Family of lifelong fans headed to Miami
Just like many Chiefs fans, the Clemens family has been waiting for 50 years to see their beloved team return to the Super Bowl. They finally have their chance in 2020 and they’re headed to Miami with four tickets in hand.
Janis Clemens, of Sedalia, said her husband, Rob, grew up in Kansas City and has been a lifelong fan. Clemens joined the fan base when she moved to Missouri, leaving behind her Dallas Cowboys roots.
“When his grandfather remarried, he told him (Rob) to go to the game because it was Joe Namath’s debut game against the Chiefs,” Clemens said laughing. “So he went to the game instead of his grandfather’s wedding.”
The couple has been season ticket holders for 40 years and has passed on their love for the Chiefs to their son, Derek, 34. He hasn’t missed a home game since he was 4. Yes, that includes the Chiefs vs. Lions game in London since it was considered a Chiefs home game.
“Even the preseason games, he just never misses,” Clemens said. “We have four seats, two in front and two behind it. We have to sit in the same seats, you cannot switch up your seats. My son and husband sit up top, I sit below, now usually with my son’s girlfriend.”
They’ve got a few other superstitions.
“We have to park in a certain area and have to go in the same gate every time. Even if we park closer to another gate, we still have to go in gate F,” Clemens explained. “We also have a cheer we do at the beginning of every game. We put hands in and say ‘go Chiefs go, go Chiefs go, go Chiefs go, woo! If they have a really pressure play, we do that again and most of the time that works. Especially now.”
The family has no shortage of unique Chiefs stories. Clemens’ favorite memory is when she surprised her husband on his 40th birthday with a visit from his favorite player, Otis Taylor.
“My husband used to be an anesthesiologist at the hospital. He couldn’t leave very much, so I had Otis come down to the hospital for his birthday,” Clemens recalled. “He came back to the house with us, signed everything he could. He spent three hours here.”
The family has been to training camp numerous times, several Chiefs Christmas dinners where they met players, and Rob has an extensive memorabilia collection, some of which is on display in the Chiefs Hall of Fame at Arrowhead Stadium including Len Dawson’s Super Bowl helmet.
Rob and his sister and her family are already in Miami, with Janis, Derek and his girlfriend en route Saturday morning. She said they plan to get to the gates as soon as they open Sunday to “absorb all the excitement.”
“No words. It’s like even when we were at the championship game and realized the Chiefs were going to the Super Bowl, we looked at each other like ‘we really can’t believe this,’” Clemens said. “We’ve been going since there were 5,000 people in the stands, it’s just overwhelming, it’s awesome, it’s exciting. All our friends are so excited (for us) because they know how big of fans we are. It’s so exciting, ecstatic is a good word. And grateful for our team.”
A shrine for his favorite team
If you’ve ever been to Zach Monath’s house and seen his Kansas City Chiefs collection, it’s not hard to figure out he’s a pretty big fan.
Monath has an extensive collection and has been adding to it for years; he even won an online auction for some signed cleats just a few minutes before his interview with the Democrat. He said he has items from current and former players, plus some from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1970.
“I’m an overall Chiefs fan, even down to the Mahomes cereal,” he said with a smile.
Two of his most special items are an autograph from the late Derrick Thomas and an item signed by both Super Bowl quarterbacks, Len Dawson and Patrick Mahomes.
Monath loves to tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium and also has plenty of watch parties at his house. On Sunday, he’ll be hosting a small party for family and friends to celebrate the Chiefs — and his mom’s birthday.
“The pressure of watching the (AFC Championship) game, especially the way we started and still keeping faith in the team that I love, I never game up and I always felt we had a chance of coming back with the quarterback we have and the weapons of wide receivers we have,” Monath said. “When we finally got the win at the very end, it was like an emotional rollercoaster. It seemed like 36 years of my life all came in as a football fan at once. I broke down and cried for a second. It was like a lifelong football dream that had finally come true.”
One of his favorite Chiefs memories is when his dad, Jeffrey Laird, took them to a Chiefs vs. St. Louis Rams game — a charity basketball game. He got to meet his favorite player, Hall of Fame member Tony Gonzalez. His other favorite memory is when his wife was able to get front row photos with Priest Holmes during the game where Holmes was honored.
“There’s nothing better than the experience of Arrowhead Stadium,” Monath said. “The fans and everyone makes it very enjoyable — and we are the loudest stadium in the NFL.”
And just like any good Chiefs fan, he has superstitions.
He can’t have anyone around him talking negatively about the Chiefs or the game in general. Non-Chiefs fans are welcome to watch football games at his house, unless their team is the Chiefs’ opponent. Each season he picks one jersey to wear each game day. This season’s selection was Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill. His wife and kids all have to wear Chiefs gear during games too, but he said they enjoy it all together as a family.
Representing Chiefs Kingdom overseas
He may be thousands of miles away from Kansas City, but that’s not stopping Command Sgt. Maj. David Gail from getting in the Super Bowl spirit.
Gail serves with the 1107th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group of the Missouri Army National Guard in Springfield. Task Force 24 is in Kuwait and several other locations throughout the region providing aviation maintenance support. Being a Missouri-based unit, Gail said there are many Chiefs fans on the deployment so they decided to display a Chiefs flag in the unit supply office. It has been flying for all to see on base.
“We have been eagerly following the Chiefs’ progress and it helps to pass the time to talk about football and share in the excitement,” Gail told the Democrat by email. “The Chiefs going to the Super Bowl is very special for all Chiefs fans over here know how long it's been since the last time they were in the Super Bowl.”
The Super Bowl will start at 2 a.m. Monday in Kuwait, but the USO has several options for those on duty to watch the game, although Gail said “only hardcore football fans will be watching the game live” due to the early hour.
When he’s at home in Sedalia, Gail watches Chiefs games with his wife, Cindy, and their family, which includes daughters Kaslyn Gail and Breanna Harding along with Harding’s husband Zach and daughter Briar. He said they cheer on the Chiefs with plenty of tailgating food and drinks.
“The Missouri Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1107th TASMG are proud to be here serving our country, and also glad that we can enjoy watching our Chiefs play in the Super Bowl,” Gail said. “Go Chieeeefs!”
A tribute suit for Red Friday
Brad Nicholson, the director of pharmacy at Bothwell Regional Health Center, never misses a chance to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Red Friday, the 35-year fan sported a special red suit and Chiefs suspenders to work. Nicholson is even proud to have a Chiefs Arrowhead emblem cap permanently attached to one of his right molars.
“I’ve been a Chiefs fan my entire life,” he said Friday. “My parents watched the first one (Chiefs Super Bowl).
“My mother was a big Chiefs fan,” he continued. “We went to games with the kids. My mother burned Christmas dinner for the longest football game there ever was with the Dolphins. That was in 1970 or ‘17. It was the longest game in NFL history.”
He added dinner was burned because the “only thing that was important was the Chiefs game.”
Nicholson held season tickets for 20 years and has a Chiefs game room in his basement. He has met many of the Chiefs players over the years and gone to the Chiefs training camp.
“It’s just been part of us,” he noted. “I love them, and we live and breathe the Chiefs.”
He said he’s a little anxious about Sunday’s Super Bowl game.
“I’m really, really, really nervous,” he said. “I think it’s going to come down to protecting Patrick (Mahomes) and stopping their run. I mean that’s just what it is.
“You know somebody said San Francisco's really good, and somebody told me we’re really good,” he continued. “As a Chiefs fan, we’ve had so much heartbreak over the years where we just don’t know what to believe.”
He added everyone is just caught up in Chiefs fever and a win for Kansas City would be amazing for everyone.
Nicholson said he and his wife will head to Kansas City to watch the game with their son Tucker and other family members Sunday.
Learning with the Chiefs
From lessons of sportsmanship to math skills, writing and geography, there are several ways students across the state, Pettis County and Sedalia took part in learning at school while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
One would be hard pressed to find a school district that did not participate in Chiefs Spirit Week in some manner. From Mahomes Monday to Wear Red Friday, students and staff members found more ways to show their support for their beloved Chiefs.
Heber Hunt Elementary Principal Brett Hieronymus found the post announcing Chiefs Spirit Week and shared it with all of the Sedalia School District 200 schools, according to Skyline Elementary Principal Kelly McFatrich.
“Yes, I think most schools in the state are participating,” McFatrick said. “The participation has been awesome so far from staff and students. Everyone is so excited about the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl.”
McFatrich noted keeping the dress up days simple brought increased participation.
“Parents don't have to spend a lot of time or money for their kids to participate,” McFatrich explained. “Just about everyone has something red to wear or Chiefs attire. I think that increases participation.”
Hieronymus added, “It has been a huge community builder for our school and district and no to little cost for parents, students as well as teachers. Although not everyone loves the Chiefs there is not one kid that doesn’t like or at least know about Showtime Mahomes!”
With the cancelation of school for inclement weather, many administrators and teachers stuck to their normal instruction and routines.
McFatrich seemed to speak for a Chiefs Kingdom of students and teachers adding, “With the snow days, we really have to make up for lost instruction time, but we can cheer on the Chiefs while doing it!”
