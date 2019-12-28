2019 was a year of forward-thinking for local community leaders. Unlike the last few years, it didn’t see the completion of years-long projects but rather the beginning of many that citizens will see come to fruition later in the new decade.

It also included the loss of respected community leaders, state and national headlines, a tragic number of house fires, and numerous changes in the business community.

Here are the top 10 stories of 2019 as selected by Democrat staff.

1. City, county plan ahead

2019 started with talks of a new early childhood center and a new Sedalia community center and ended with the announcement of a new U.S. Route 65 interchange and a major donation for the State Fair Community College Workforce Innovation Center.

Since those early discussions, construction has begun on the Loftus Childhood Center on the Smith-Cotton High School campus thanks to a donation from the Loftus family. Sedalia voters helped make a new community center possible after they approved an additional one-eighth cent sales tax for park improvements, which the Sedalia Park Board said will be used to fund the new facility. There hasn’t been a groundbreaking, but planning is well underway.

Gov. Mike Parson helped SFCC announce the largest donation in the SFCC Foundation’s history from the Olen Howard family earlier this month to help create a new campus facility. And there have been mixed reviews from the public, but Parson also helped announce that Pettis County will be undertaking its largest project in recent history with the construction of a U.S. 65 interchange to alleviate traffic near Nucor and the new industrial park.

All of these projects are in various stages, but it’s clear the next few years will be busy in Sedalia and Pettis County.

Other ongoing projects include renovations to the Trust Building and Lamy’s, connecting the Katy Trail in Sedalia, and more phases of the Prairie Queen Trail.

2. City sees large number of house fires

Residential fires seemed to dominate the Democrat’s front page for weeks this fall. As of early December, the Sedalia Fire Department had responded to 41 structure fires in 2019; more than a dozen happened in a two-month span. SFD reported 26 residential fires in 2018.

Fire officials said they couldn’t pinpoint any one issue causing the fires. Some were accidental, some were caused by faulty wiring, and others didn’t have a determined cause because the damage was too extensive for investigators to enter the structure.

The city offered a number of ways to help citizens. SFD offered one free smoke detector per residence thanks to a grant, fire officials and the Democrat educated the public through a number of articles about fire safety and renter’s insurance, and the City of Sedalia established a Fire Relief Fund for citizens to donate gift cards or money to help the families displaced by this fall’s fires.

Before the string of fires even began, two people lost their lives in house fires earlier in 2019. A 78-year-old man died in a house fire in February in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue in Sedalia. The next month, a 55-year-old man died in a fire at a trailer residence in the 19000 block of Maltsbarger Road in Sedalia.

3. Voters approve 911, park taxes

In two separate elections, Pettis County voters approved a new sales tax to help create a centralized 911 dispatch center and Sedalia voters approved an additional one-eighth cent sales tax for park improvements earmarked for a new Sedalia community center. Both ballot issues will have a major impact on the community’s future.

911 calls are routed through either the Sedalia Police Department or Pettis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch centers, depending on where the call comes from. It makes for a complicated process for Pettis County Ambulance District calls where precious seconds can make a difference in someone’s life. Planning is underway for a centralized center that will most likely be housed in the Sedalia Municipal Building and will include more dispatchers and updated equipment. It is expected to be operational in October.

A Sedalia community center has been a topic of discussion for decades, spanning numerous mayors and city officials. It has finally become a reality thanks to donor Sue Heckart, the current Park Board and Sedalia City Council, Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple and Sedalia voters, among other city officials. The new facility will be constructed at the site of the former Jennie Jaynes Stadium at Liberty Park. Construction hasn’t started, but Epple said employees and contractors are working on finalizing the details with a goal of opening the facility in March 2021, the anniversary of the passing of Heckart’s mother.

4. Sheriff’s office makes headlines

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is consistently in the news year to year, but 2019 saw some major stories including an inmate escaping the Pettis County Jail, a deputy-involved fatal shooting, and expanding patrol officers to Green Ridge.

Thirty-year-old Travis Lee Davis was found missing from his cell block March 11 during the jail’s nightly lockdown and headcount at 10:30 p.m. It was later determined he escaped from his cell earlier in the day after he was able to kick out some cinder blocks from a wall that gave him access to the facility’s maintenance area. He was being held on a $100,000 bond in connection to a February hostage situation in the 400 block of Buckner Court.

Davis was apprehended in Oklahoma a few days later but again eluded authorities. SPD officers finally brought him back to the Pettis County Jail more than a week later after a citizen called with a tip Davis was in a detached garage at a residence in the 2100 block of East Seventh Street.

Since the escape, the jail has undergone renovations to prevent future escape attempts.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance just outside of La Monte but the situation ended with 58-year-old Jay P. Messer being fatally shot by a deputy. The sheriff’s office stated Messer, who was described as intoxicated, did not respond to requests from four deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper to lower his weapon. The deputies were excused from duty and MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.

The Pettis County Commission approved hiring two deputies in May, with one serving La Monte and Green Ridge and the other filling a vacancy after a retirement. Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond said the additional personnel will “strengthen our presence in the western side of the county tremendously.” The sheriff’s office has had contract deputies in La Monte for three years and added the agreement with Green Ridge this year.

5. Elected officials die while in office

Since most local elected officials retained their seats in the April municipal election, it wasn’t this year’s ballot that made headlines but rather more somber news.

Sedalia Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, 70, died Jan. 22 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. A Sedalia native, U.S. Air Force veteran and Smith-Cotton and SFCC graduate, Driskell was appointed to the city council in July 2014 to fill a vacant seat. He was running unopposed for re-election to his office in the April Municipal Election.

“He was always energetic, always willing to help and serve,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash said. “He always, always, always thought of the city first, the entire city.”

Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education member Steve Schilb, 66, died March 27, just one year into his first term. He was previously a beloved faculty member at Smith-Cotton High School where he taught history for 17 years before retiring in 2017.

“Many didn’t believe their success was possible before they connected with Mr. Schilb,” SCHS Principal Wade Norton said. “And this connection didn’t end as they crossed the stage. He continued to connect and assist his kids as they entered adulthood. Steve gave from his heart to our community as a whole and he will be missed by all of Sedalia.”

6. Busy year at Bothwell

Bothwell Regional Health Center has made a number of changes and improvements in 2019, the most popular being a new walk-in clinic on Sedalia’s west side.

After CEO Jimmy Robertson left the hospital late last year and Chief Nursing Officer stepped into the role temporarily, the Board of Trustees hired Lori Wightman as its first female chief executive officer. Most recently, Wightman served as president of Mercy Hospital Ada in Ada, Oklahoma.

She had her first day on the job in June, just weeks after a problematic centralized scheduling program launched. Wightman addressed public and staff concerns about the program as one of her first orders of business and has since helped the hospital complete its Level III acute stroke-ready hospital certification by The Joint Commission. The hospital is in the process of applying for Level III STEMI Center certification.

The walk-in clinic opened in March in the Bothwell Healing Arts Center, 3700 W. 10th St. Keith Morrow, vice president of clinic operations, reported during the November board meeting the walk-in clinic had seen an increase in patients during the winter cold and flu season. It saw an average of 20 to 30 patients per day, but also saw 56 on Nov. 4. The clinic had budgeted 18 a day.

Bothwell also announced this year it had acquired TLC Pediatrics, adding another specialty to its list of offerings.

7. Business landscape continues to grow, change

Business development has been a consistent theme in Pettis County the last several years, and while it didn’t see a large announcement like Nucor in 2017, 2019 saw expansions of existing manufacturers and changes at the retail level.

In the last year, Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County brought TMS International and ExamOne/Quest Diagnostics to Sedalia, helped CED Phillips expand, and announced a change in ownership from Trans Central Suppliers Inc. to Summit Truck Group LLC. Retrieving Freedom broke ground on its new headquarters in Pettis County and Nucor Sedalia is set to open in January, within days of its fourth-quarter 2019 goal. And there were plenty of grumblings from Walmart customers during this year’s remodel, but the project is complete and the store now offers order pickup.

There have been numerous openings, closings and changes in local small businesses and retail offerings. A larger project is going on at the former J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Co. building in downtown Sedalia. The Swearingen family is renovating the building to offer retail, office and apartment space. Some apartments are already listed for lease and retail offerings are expected to start opening this spring.

8. Legislature allocates $8.5 million to fairgrounds

During the 2019 Missouri General Assembly’s Legislative Session, the Missouri State Fair received approximately $8.5 million for capital improvement projects and maintenance and repair. The funding is one of the largest appropriations to the fair in recent history.

Financial support for fairgrounds upkeep typically is generated through receipts, entry fees, the Missouri State Fair Foundation and various associations.

The projects funded include an expanded exhibitor campground, upgrades to the west campground, electrical upgrades to the inner reserve campground and the Swine Pavilion, roofing projects for Horse Barns A-G, roof replacement and building renovation at the Sheep Pavilion, and construction of a new pavilion near South Limit Avenue just north of the Centennial Gate.

Many of the projects have gone out for bid with work starting on a few of them. MSF Executive Director Wolfe said he is optimistic most of the work will be completed prior to the 2020 Missouri State Fair.

9. Catholic community undergoes changes

It was a year of milestones for Pettis County’s Catholic community.

In December 2018, plans were announced by the two Catholic parishes, Sacred Heart and St. Patrick and St. John the Evangelist, a mission of Sacred Heart located in Bahner, to unite as one parish to be known as St. Vincent de Paul.

Fr. Mark Miller, 74, who served as the pastor of the three churches, announced his retirement effective Aug. 5. His departure marked the first time in 137 years a member of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood will no longer serve the Pettis County Catholic churches. July 1, the churches welcomed two new priests, Fr. David Veit and Fr. Joseph Corel, to serve the community.

The three churches came together to celebrate Mass and sign the documents officially creating the new parish of the three churches Sept. 22.

Before any of those changes occurred, Sacred Heart School kicked off 2019 with a $1 million donation. The anonymous donation, which will be used for tuition assistance, came as a surprise to the school’s leaders and student body and was announced by Bishop Shawn McKnight during an all-school Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in January.

10. Locals recognized at state, national level

Pettis County citizens are recognized each year for their hard work in various venues, but 2019 was one for the books when it came to being recognized at the state and national level.

While this list doesn’t include every accomplishment covered by the Democrat, it does give a look into the wide variety of talents in Pettis County:

SCHS Principal Wade Norton was one of three to receive the Administrator’s Award from the Educational Theatre Association in recognition of his exemplary support for educational theatre.

Jazzmine Jones was named the Missouri State Youth of the Year winner after being named the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri Teen Youth of the Year in January; it is the first time a BGCWCM member has been named the State Youth of the Year.

Smith-Cotton Team SCREAM head coach Michael Wright was named a national finalist for the Woodie Flowers Award, presented to honor the outstanding coaches and mentors in the FIRST Robotics program.

The Smith-Cotton Black team took first place at the state Envirothon competition and participated in the international competition in North Carolina.

Green Ridge sophomore Ashlee Martin performed in the Missouri State FFA Convention Talent and Convention Choir and throughout the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The United Way of Pettis County board was named to the United Way Worldwide Board and CEO Advisory Group.

Jim Reed, of Green Ridge, was inducted into the Hereford Hall of Merit during the Hereford Honorees awards ceremony at American Hereford Association’s Annual Membership Meeting and Conference in Kansas City.

These awards, and many others, gave everyone a reason to be proud of Pettis County.