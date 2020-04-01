SMITHTON — Like many small-town cafes, the Smithton Diner was the place to meet for breakfast or lunch. Men would gather for coffee over breakfast, local employees and farmers would stop in for lunch. Only weeks ago, customers would be hard-pressed to find a table most Friday nights as the restaurant on the main street (Washington Street) in Smithton was filled to capacity with customers ordering the catfish and shrimp special or other items from the menu.
Now, all that has changed. Like many other “mom and pop” diners and restaurants throughout small towns and in Sedalia, the owners are searching for ways to survive with social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations in place.
The diner has a staff of four employees. The building is owned by the City of Smithton and Dino Ward, owner of Smithton Diner, rents the location.
The diner changed operations March 23.
“Since Gov. Parson issued business guidelines we have complied with social distancing and increased our sanitation procedures,” Ward explained Wednesday afternoon. “Sales have decreased 25% so we have had to alter our employee’s hours.”
Smithton Mayor Damian Lemens was at the diner Wednesday to pick up an order and support a local business during the pandemic.
“During this time local businesses can struggle,” Lemens said. “We as a community really need to support our local businesses because without that (support) they may have to shut–down.”
Lemens is the owner of EasyNet, another independent business in Smithton. He commented he frequents the diner at least five times a week, something he has done for a number of years.
It is something Kandis Kroeger and her husband, Dane Kroeger, have done as well. Although not five times a week, Kroeger said she and her husband often would go to the restaurant two to three times a week.
“We really want to support our community restaurant,” Kandis Kroeger, an elementary teacher at Smithton, said Wednesday as she was picking up an order. “They have made it convenient for the teachers who are still working at school to come and get meals.”
According to Ward, the diner staff has plans to help provide other services for their customers.
He explained his employees have increased social media posts, which include specials being offered. Beginning Monday, April 6, the staff will be offering lunchtime deliveries to Smithton, Otterville and parts of Sedalia.
“We have done deliveries before and I don’t know that it is something we will continue but we
want to help the community and others get through this,” Ward said. “The reaction from both Smithton and Sedalia has been positive.
“They have willingly shifted to carry out and tipping the staff has been very helpful to our employees,” he continued. “We are committed to staying open and providing good food at great prices for the community that has served us for the last seven years.”
The Smithton Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. It is recommended customers phone orders in advance at 660-343-3662.
