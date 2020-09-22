With one election to go in 2020, absentee voting began Tuesday for the General Election on Nov. 3.
While he isn’t making predictions yet, Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada is expecting another record voter turnout for the General Election, as he has already sent out more than 1,300 requested ballots, including absentee and military.
“Applications keep flooding in, at the (clerk’s office) window every day everyone is prepared to vote,” he said. “For the past month if not more, we’ve had people coming up ready to vote. It’s great, we love it.”
La Strada said he’s trying to do his part to educate voters about their options and the long list of important dates. His staff called all citizens who would be getting a ballot by mail to let them know the details of absentee voting and all registered voters will be getting a mailing with election dates and a sample ballot, followed by their voter registration card at a later date.
Absentee voting has been expanded to help those at risk for the coronavirus this year thanks to a new law from Gov. Mike Parson and the state legislature. The law expires at the end of this year, so it will only affect the August and November elections in 2020.
Voters can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person, but the law wasn’t clear if “illness” included those taking COVID-19 precautions.
The new law allows those at-risk of the coronavirus — age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — to vote absentee without getting their ballot notarized. Anyone else can cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.
La Strada said registered voters can fill out an application, which can be found at pettisclerk.com, to vote absentee or to request a ballot be mailed to them.
Pettis County voters will have a short November ballot compared to the August primary. Only one county race — Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, a Republican, against challenger Brad Anders, an Independent — will be on the ballot. Voters in Districts 48, 51 and 54 will vote for their state representatives. District 52 state Rep. Brad Pollitt is also on the ballot but he is unopposed.
The ballot also includes statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, and attorney general, plus District 4 U.S. Representative and, of course, President of the United States.
Voters will also consider Amendment 1 and Amendment 3.
Sedalia citizens who will be unable to visit their polling location on Election Day can absentee vote at the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The courthouse will be closed Oct. 12 for Columbus Day.
Absentee ballots can be mailed by request. The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 21. Ballots must be returned to the courthouse by Election Day and can also be dropped off in the dropbox on the Courthouse lawn.
Sedalia voters have until Oct. 7 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, request a mailed absentee ballot and view a sample ballot at pettisclerk.com. For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
