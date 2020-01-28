Voting is now underway for the first of four elections in 2020 in Pettis County.
Absentee voting begins today for the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary on March 10. While Missouri does not require voters to register with a certain political party, they must select a political party ballot in the presidential preference primary to vote.
“I encourage people, they can view their sample ballot on our website at www.pettisclerk.com. There are five political parties they can choose from,” La Strada said. “... Since we’re an open primary state, they have to pick a party to vote. They can pick from the five parties, Republican, Democrat, Constitution Party, Libertarian or Green Party.
“In Missouri, you aren’t stuck with one party when you register,” he continued. “When you pick a party (in the presidential preference primary), that does not mean you are affiliated with that party, you can pick one of those established in our state. If you are a diehard Democrat, you can pick a Republican ballot and still vote. That’s the beauty of an open primary state.”
La Strada said he’s received several questions about which party is listed first on the ballot. He said that by law, the party of the state’s governor is listed first. When Gov. Jay Nixon was in office, Democrats were listed first while Republicans will be listed first this year since Gov. Mike Parson is in office.
He also noted that voters may see candidates on the ballot who have already publicly dropped out of the race, such as Cory Booker. He said the candidates listed were still in the race when ballots were printed weeks ago. Voters can still choose those candidates, although those people are no longer in the running.
According to La Strada, there was a 40% registered voter turnout in Pettis County for the presidential preference primary in 2016. He said that year was most likely higher since it was an open seat. Pettis County voters chose Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential primary.
Sedalia citizens who will be unable to visit their polling location on Election Day can absentee vote at the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
La Strada said voters need to bring a form of identification and encouraged them to bring either a photo ID or the voter registration card they received in the mail.
Absentee ballots can also be mailed by request. The deadline to request a ballot is Feb. 26. La Strada said his office mailed about a dozen military ballots Friday and will mail more than 400 requested ballots this week.
Sedalia voters have until Feb. 12 to register to vote in the March 10 election.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, request a mailed absentee ballot and view a sample ballot at pettisclerk.com. For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
