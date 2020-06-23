With two elections completed, absentee voting is beginning for the third Missouri election of 2020.
Absentee voting begins today for the Primary Election on Aug. 4. While Missouri does not require voters to register with a certain political party, they must select a political party ballot in the primary to vote. Registered voters can choose from Republican, Democrat, Constitution Party, Libertarian or Green Party. Voters can also choose a non-partisan ballot if they do not wish to vote for candidates and only want to vote on the Medicaid expansion question.
Absentee voting has been expanded to help those at risk for the coronavirus this year thanks to a new law from Gov. Mike Parson and the state legislature. The law expires at the end of this year, so it will only affect the August and November elections in 2020.
Voters can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person, but the law wasn’t clear if “illness” included those taking COVID-19 precautions.
The new law allows those at-risk of the coronavirus — age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — to vote absentee without getting their ballot notarized. Anyone else can cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said registered voters can fill out an application, which can be found at pettisclerk.com, to vote absentee or to request a ballot be mailed to them.
Pettis County voters will have a lengthy August ballot, voting on eastern commissioner, western commissioner, assessor and treasurer. Coroner Robert “Skip” Smith, Sheriff Kevin Bond, Public Administrator Charli Ackerman and Surveyor Kerry Turpin are unopposed. The ballot also includes statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, and attorney general. All four Missouri House of Representatives districts in Pettis County will be voting for a representative, although not all candidates are opposed in the primary, along with District 4 U.S. Representative.
Sedalia citizens who will be unable to visit their polling location on Election Day can absentee vote at the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
“I encourage people who don’t have those symptoms to come in (to the courthouse) and absentee vote, you don’t have to chase around a notary,” La Strada said. “It’s the same as when you vote, the tabulator is out there (in the lobby).”
La Strada said voters need to bring a form of identification and encouraged them to bring either a photo ID or the voter registration card they received in the mail.
Absentee ballots can be mailed by request. The deadline to request a ballot is July 22.
Sedalia voters have until July 8 to register to vote in the Aug. 4 election. La Strada said military ballots were mailed Friday.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, request a mailed absentee ballot and view a sample ballot at pettisclerk.com. For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
