For the next several weeks, “The Christ Theme in the Psalms” will be the focus of the Testament weekly studies offered by the Sedalia Bible Academy.
The hour-long sessions are hosted at 7 p.m. each Thursday in the conference room of Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. The sessions are free and open to the public.
SBA recently completed 10 years of serving the Sedalia area by offering adult, interactive and inductive Bible studies from the Old and New Testament books. Since its inception, SBA has conducted studies in 19 books of the Bible. Attendees are given take-home study guides and the instructional method is geared to encourage them to discover for themselves the manifest content and the meaning of each passage, and apply the meaning to daily life. SBA is not sponsored by any denomination or church, and attendees belong to various churches in the area.
For more information, contact p.c.thomas@charter.net or 660-826-9988.
