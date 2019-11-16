Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ackerman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 with a reception at First Baptist Church.
Carol Twenter and Gary Ackerman were married Nov. 21, 1969, at the United Methodist Church in Smithton by the Rev. Jerry Moon.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Ackerman are retired.
They have one daughter, Angela (Keith) Van Natta; and one grandchild.
Friends and family are invited to the celebration. The couple request no gifts.
