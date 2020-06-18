Pettis County saw an increase of one confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, according to the Pettis County Health Center. This brings the number of active cases in the county to 14. There have been 96 total reported cases in Pettis County. Eighty-one individuals have been returned to normal activities. One person remains hospitalized from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
The health center shared a link from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offering recommendations for individuals who are experiencing stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations like COVID-19. You may feel anxiousness, anger, sadness, or overwhelmed. Find ways to reduce your stress to help yourself and the people you care about.
• Learn the common signs of stress.
• Make time to unwind and do activities you enjoy.
• Talk with family and friends by phone, text, or email.
• If you or a loved one is feeling overwhelmed, get support 24/7 by calling 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.”
Individuals can learn more about stress and coping during the COVID-19 outbreak at https://bit.ly/39UVoEj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.