There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday as active cases continued to decrease in Pettis County.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, there are still 84 confirmed cases. Four more individuals were released to normal activities, which leaves nine active cases. One person remains hospitalized.
Cedarhurst of Sedalia announced Monday that one of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. According to a news release issued Wednesday, the resident remains in quarantine in their Cedarhurst apartment and has no symptoms. No other residents or staff tested positive or are exhibiting symptoms. The entire community will be retested Thursday, June 11.
There will be a community testing event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 15 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Anyone can be tested, even if they aren’t showing symptoms. It is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting health.mo.gov/communitytest or calling 877-435-8411.
