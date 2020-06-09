The number of active cases of COVID-19 increased by one overnight in Pettis County. There are now 13 active cases as reported by the Pettis County Health Center. Seventy individuals have been released to normal activity. One individual remains hospitalized. There has been one death in the county as a result of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Pettis County remains under the State of Missouri Public Health Order. Gov. Mike Parson extended the order until June 15. There continues to be the requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance around non-household members and other individuals, according to health center officials.
There also remains an occupancy limit on retail establishments and enhanced cleaning continues to be needed. The restrictions for long term care and senior congregate care remain in effect.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, individuals are reminded to continue to practice safe social distancing and remember protective factors such as staying home if ill, covering your cough and sneeze, hand washing and hand sanitizing, wearing a mask in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from people not in your household.
Individuals are encouraged to take part in a free COVID-19 testing program from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 15 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The testing is open to any Missouri resident. No symptoms are needed. The testing is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard. Those who wish to be tested need to register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 877-435-8411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.