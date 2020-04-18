The Pettis County Health Center confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12.
According to a Thursday news release, two people have been discharged from isolation, six are recovering at home and one is hospitalized. Updated patient information was not provided Friday.
Health center staff continues to work with Katy Trail Community Health to test those individuals in contact with additional risk factors.
Community testing for COVID-19 by appointment began Tuesday at Katy Trail Community Health, 821 Westwood Dr. All individuals must have an order from a doctor to receive testing. Katy Trail can determine if individuals without a primary care physician meet the necessary criteria for testing. Testing is also available at Katy Trail facilities in Warsaw, Versailles and Marshall.
Officials remind citizens to practice safe social distancing if they must be out in public. This includes wearing a mask in public and keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals.
Anyone with symptoms is reminded to call their health care provider before seeking treatment at a medical facility unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate medical attention.
