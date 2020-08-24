Officials from the Pettis County Health Center reported an increase of 16 cases Monday from the numbers reported Friday, Aug. 21, plus an additional death.
The weekly increase in positive cases is 12.44%. The positivity rate for Aug. 1-7 was 8.61% and for Aug. 8-14 was 9.25%. The goal is to be at 5% or lower.
The additional death reported in Pettis County last week from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus brings the total to six.
Since testing began in March, 8,184 tests have been administered to Pettis County residents. The county administered 497 tests during the week of Aug. 17-21. According to the health center as part of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing on Monday, there was an increase of 80 cases during the last week. There are a total of 705 confirmed cases in Pettis County to date. As of Monday, there are 124 reported active cases.
Individuals who develop symptoms are asked to be tested. According to the report, there has been at least one case associated with the Missouri State Fair identified in a resident of another county.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there was an increase of 869 cases statewide Monday. The state total is now 75,944. There have been 1,426 deaths from the COVID-19 virus in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.