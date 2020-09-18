Pettis County added 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 915, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 139 active cases and 765 residents have been released to normal activity. Two additional county residents have been hospitalized seeking treatment from the COVID-19 virus for a total of five.
On Thursday, the Sedalia School District 200 reported a member of the Smith-Cotton High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is in quarantine at home. The five people with whom they shared a table at lunch also will quarantine for the required period of time as outlined by the Pettis County Health Center. The health center will monitor any symptoms should they occur.
The district has reported these cases to PCHC, as required by Missouri law. With the district’s mandatory mask protocol and social distancing guidelines, additional quarantines are not required at this time.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,747 new cases Thursday. The statewide total is now 108,334 residents. There are now 1,757 total deaths attributed to COVID- 19 in Missouri with the addition of 18 deaths reported Thursday.
