A team of employment counselors at West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is now tracking job openings daily across nine counties — Bates, Benton, Cass, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon. Roughly 200 jobs are open.
West Central’s Employment and Training Program professionals are available for one-on-one, individualized help in finding and applying for jobs. The team can also help connect job seekers to other resources, including gas cards, tuition assistance, and work clothing for those eligible.
For more information, call West Central at 660-476-2185 and ask for Employment Assistance.
