Hollee Joann Akers, of Sedalia, and Dalton Eugene Moore, of Blue Eye, were married June 20, at New Hope Baptist Church in Sedalia. The bride is the daughter of Randy and Wynee Akers, of Sedalia. The groom is the son of Gene and Vickie Moore, of Blue Eye.
The Rev. Duane Duchesne conducted the ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The Pianist was Kandy Derden.
The maid of honor was Sydney Sanders and the bridesmaids were Jessica Froyland, Hallie Harper, Brigette Broadbent, Allison Appling, and Karina Miranda. The flower girl was Zoey Froyland.
The best man was Daniel Ray and the groomsmen were Derek Moore, brother of the groom, Pete Kennedy, Dillon Neuschwander, Eli Bieschke and Matthew McDonald. Ring security was Oliver Froyland and Draven Froyland.
Guestbook attendants were Emily McDonald and Gracie McDonald.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents, June 19 at Golden Corral. A wedding reception with a meal was hosted following the wedding in the New Hope Baptist Church fellowship hall. Master of ceremonies at the reception was Kenny Thomas. The kitchen crew and cake servers were Tammy Thomas and Anita Campbell.
The bride is a 2016 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She graduated in 2020 from the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout. She is currently a pre-k and kindergarten teacher at Rogers, Arkansas.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Blue Eye High School in Blue Eye. He graduated in 2019 from the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout . He currently works as a field service representative for Carroll Electric Cooperative Corp. in Bentonville, Arkansas.
After a honeymoon to Pella, Iowa, the couple live in Rogers, Arkansas.
