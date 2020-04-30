American Legion baseball will not be played in Missouri, according to multiple in-state reports from teams and coaches.
Post 642 Sedalia Travelers head coach Tanner McKee confirmed the decision Thursday, citing health precautions necessary to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and sponsorship strain after weeks of shelter-at-home orders.
“As far as everything we would have been required to do, it wouldn’t have been possible,” McKee said. “It wasn’t going to be possible.”
The Travelers were initially scheduled to host tryouts March 22. Last summer, Post 642 captured its second state tournament championship in four years.
McKee said the decision was disappointing but not unexpected. Conditions including measuring temperatures before games, maintaining distance inside dugouts and differing precautionary stipulations between counties and cities were under consideration for a potential schedule.
“Everybody wants to go back to normal, bad,” McKee said. “The last thing we want is for a kid to come down with this stuff. It’s better to be safe than story when it comes to your health. It’s a big deal. It’s bigger than sports.”
Multiple teams including Post 63 Cape Girardeau and Post 253 Festus announced the cancelation via social media.
The American Legion announced in April the suspension of 2020 regional tournament and World Series play.
“These times are unparalleled,” said Americanism Commission Richard Anderson in a news release. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.”
