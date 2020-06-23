The American Legion developed the Legacy Fund to provide college scholarships to the children of military members who have been killed or have received 50% or more disability from combat since Sept. 11, 2001.
Each year, the American Legion Riders across the nation conduct the “Legacy Ride” in their state to raise money for this scholarship fund. All expenses for these rides are paid for by the riders and support members themselves.
The riders will be coming through Sedalia around 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. They will be traveling from Warrensburg on U.S. Highway 50 to Main Street. They will be escorted by the Sedalia Police Department to the American Legion, 2016 W. Main St. Those wishing to place flags from Main Street to Steak ‘n Shake may pick up flags and roses from noon until midnight Sunday through Saturday at the American Legion.
The riders will be spending the night at various locations Friday night. At 8 a.m. Saturday, they will be escorted from the Legion to Ohio Avenue, then will proceed down Ohio Avenue to U.S. Highway 50 to leave Sedalia going east.
Donations are accepted year-round and are tax deductible. There are donation cans throughout the Legion for this endeavor.
For more information, visit “Legacy Fund” under www.legion.org.
