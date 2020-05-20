American Legion Post 520 of La Monte will host a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at the La Monte Cemetery. The American Legion will place flags at the La Monte Cemetery, Mt. Zion Cemetery and Stokley Cemetery. The event is sponsored by the La Monte Ministerial Alliance.
American Legion Post 520 to host Memorial Day Service
- By Democrat Staff
