American Legion Post 217 will host a Veterans Appreciation Car and Bike Show on Saturday, July 25 at 32739 state Route MM in Warsaw.
Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. and the cost is $20. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Trophies will be presented for first, second and third place in more than a dozen categories. Best of Show will also be presented at the awards ceremony at 4 p.m.
