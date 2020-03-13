SPRINGFIELD — Welcomed by limited attendance at Hammons Student Center due to health concerns, Tipton continued a streak of working hard when everyone else stayed home.
Lady Cardinals freshman Briar Cox recorded a double-double of 14 points and rebounds each to help guide Tipton girls basketball to its first-ever state title game Friday during a 58-43 victory over Blue Eye at the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Showdown.
“I just worked my hardest and tried to be the best that I can,” Cox said.
Tipton seniors Abby Backes and Alexa Jurgensmeyer finished with 15 points apiece. With spectator access limited to 150 fans per team due to the national spread of coronavirus, Missouri was one of five states moving forward with its state hoops tournament.
Backes said she shared a pregame message of gratitude with her teammates.
“Obviously it was a pretty big deal,” Backes said. “We were all in the middle of school when we found out, and we had to get pulled out. … There’s a bunch of college seniors out there who just got their spring sports canceled, or got their last couple games canceled. They played their last game without even knowing it.”
“I think at this point, we were just happy that we got to play.”
Tipton tips off against East Buchanan (28-3) for the Class 2 title 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re all on cloud nine right now,” Backes said.
“I want to get on the table and dance,” added Lady Cardinals head coach Jason Culpepper. “To get to that final game, for that senior class, it’s just a storybook ending. You couldn’t write it any better.
“If we’re able to come out tomorrow and execute, do our jobs, it will be even better.”
Jurgensmeyer put the Lady Cards ahead for good, 20-18, with a putback effort at the 4:21 mark in the second period. The Lady Bulldogs deployed a full-court press before halftime, but Tipton, with help from a midrange make from junior Kiley Baile, entered the break with a 26-20 lead.
Culpepper credited the defense for helping Tipton pull away from Blue Eye. Lady Bulldogs sophomore Avery Arnold led the team with 16 points, followed by senior Kohnnar Patton
“They executed a defensive gameplan flawlessly,” Culpepper said. “They did a great job of communicating, rotating, and just getting after it.”
The Lady Cardinals (26-5) scored the first seven points of the second half to lead 33-20. A Jurgensmeyer old-fashioned 3-pointer with 3:53 in the third period pushed the margin to 10 points at 39-29.
Before starters were removed, Backes broke a triple-team press with a pass to freshman Myra Claas, who bounced a pass to Cox, who finished the fast-break opportunity under the cup.
Backes said the Lady Cards are looking for more in their state championship debut.
“We said this whole time, coming down here to the Final Four, we weren’t just coming down here to play,” Backes said. ”We were coming down here to win.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
