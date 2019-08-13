Sedalia’s annual Customer Service Survey will soon be arriving at every household. It will be enclosed with water bills and will be available at http://bit.ly/2YJWPnl. Each resident is asked to only fill out one survey so the city can get an accurate representation.
The purpose of the annual survey is to provide the city with feedback on how it is doing in
service to the citizens. This will help city staff identify services their customers would like to see them continue and where they should focus our attention on improving.
The 2019 survey is the seventh questionnaire that has been conducted citywide and the questions are set up so responses can be measured against results from previous years.
It is an important tool to help the city make resource allocation decisions.
Completed surveys may be deposited by Sept. 9 in a special box at the Sedalia Water Department; dropped off or mailed to the Municipal Building, attention of the City Administrator, 200 S. Osage Avenue, Sedalia, Missouri 65301; or completed online.
