Antioch Baptist Church in Green Ridge will host a Christmas concert with Chuck Crain from The Presley's in Branson at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Convention Hall at Liberty Park in Sedalia. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be taken.
