The following students were recently named to the Applewood Christian Academy for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Honor Roll
Third Grade: Samuel Chernish, Jozlynn Moulton, Leah Nevels.
Fifth Grade: Daniel Nadtochiy.
Sixth Grade: Dylan Butterbaugh, Emily Chernish, David Nevels.
Seventh Grade: Makenzie Moulton, Sylarra Wallen.
Eighth Grade: Andrew Chernish.
Freshmen: Michael Chernish, Alaina Spencer.
Sophomores: Nathaniel DeFord, Aiden Sarver, Samuel Weekley.
Seniors: Bailey Mabry.
Principal’s Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Lydia Furrey, Jackson Smith.
Fifth Grade: Madeline Sumner.
Sixth Grade: Samuel Bessert.
Seventh Grade: Emily Fetterman, Erika Rehmer, Matthew Sumner.
Eighth Grade: Daniel Nevels.
Freshmen: Isaac Cormican.
Sophomore: Grace Beaher, Maggie Mahurin, Luke Rehmer.
Juniors: Alexandra Luvin, Joshua Shinderuck.
Seniors: David Bessert, Shiloh Conroy, Isaac Greer, Destiny Ward.
