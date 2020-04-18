The following students were recently named to the Applewood Christian Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
Third Grade: Samuel Chernish, Jozlynn Moulton, Leah Nevels.
Fifth Grade: Daniel Nadtochiy, Madeline Sumner.
Sixth Grade: Dylan Butterbaugh, Emily Chernish, David Nevels.
Seventh Grade: Sylarra Wallen.
Eighth Grade: Andrew Chernish.
Freshmen: Michael Chernish, Isaac Cormican, Alaina Spencer.
Sophomores: Nathaniel DeFord, Luke Rehmer, Aiden Sarver, Samuel Weekley..
Seniors: Shiloh Conroy.
B Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Lydia Furrey, Jackson Smith.
Sixth Grade: Samuel Bessert.
Seventh Grade: Emily Fetterman, Makenzie Moulton, Erika Rehmer, Matthew Sumner.
Eighth Grade: Daniel Nevels.
Sophomores: Grace Beaher, Maggie Mahurin.
Juniors: Alexandra Luvin, Joshua Shinderuk.
Seniors: David Bessert, Isaac Greer, Bailey Mabry, Destiny Ward.
