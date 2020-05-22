Applewood Christian School has announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Honor Roll
Third grade: Jozlynn Moulton.
Fifth grade: Daniel Nadtochiy.
Sixth grade: Dylan Butterbaugh, Emily Chernish, David Nevels.
Seventh grade: Makenzie Moulton, Sylarra Wallen.
Eighth grade: Andrew Chernish.
Ninth grade: Alaina Spencer.
10th grade: Samuel Weekley.
Principal’s Honor Roll
Third grade: Samuel Chernish, Leah Nevels.
Fourth grade: Lydia Furrey, Jackson Smith.
Fifth grade: Madeline Sumner
Sixth grade: Samuel Bessert
Seventh grade: Emily Fetterman, Erika Rehmer, Matthew Sumner.
Eighth grade: Daniel Nevels
Ninth grade: Michael Chernish, Isaac Cormican.
10th grade: Grace Beaher, Nathaniel DeFord, Maggie Mahurin, Luke Rehmer, Aiden Sarver.
11th grade: Alexandra Luvin, Joshua Shinderuk.
12th grade: David Bessert, Shiloh Conroy, Isaac Greer, Bailey Mabry, Destiny Ward.
