The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered some new information from various local agencies in its daily email briefing Tuesday.
According to information from Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith, as of April 1, his office is recommending to all funeral home staff to treat all respiratory or unexplained deaths as positive for COVID-19.
Funeral home staff are asked to wear proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and have no large gatherings at the funeral home. While moving a body to a funeral home, all individuals should clear the room with the exception of necessary law enforcement, coroner staff, and funeral home staff. Once the body is placed on the cot, individuals should allow the staff to proceed to the vehicle to minimize exposure. Other policies will also be implemented as required to minimize risk and exposure.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is screening employees daily, checking for possible exposures off duty as well as taking each employee’s temperature. The office is continuing to conduct CCW and fingerprinting as normal. However, sheriff’s office staff is evaluating and considering future restrictions in the event that becomes necessary.
The task force has been releasing daily briefings Monday through Friday “to communicate openly with county residents.” The briefing is sent via Nixle alert from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. To sign up for local Nixle alerts, visit local.nixle.com/register or text 65301 to 888777.
