The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered some new information from various local agencies in its email briefing Thursday.
The Pettis County Health Center offered advice for making masks. Anyone making masks should wash the fabric before sewing as the cotton will shrink with washing and change the fit. If making a two-ply mask, be sure to use a filter in the middle. If making the pleated flat mask, try to use a pattern that has at least three or four layers of fabric. Masks need to fit snugly around the nose and mouth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a video of how to make a mask without sewing.
The Pettis County Ambulance District reminded individuals if they are in a situation where CPR needs to be performed they should call 911 to get help on the way and only do chest compressions. “Chest compressions alone will provide enough circulation until help arrives,” according to the briefing.
The Pettis County Recorder’s Office has changed its hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Individuals should call 660-826-5000 ext. 922 before coming into the office. Only two people at a time are allowed in the office’s outer area. The Research Room is closed to the public. If an individual needs a document that is not available online, they can contact the office. Marriage license applications are issued by appointment only. These changes are in effect until April 30.
Until further notice, the Public Administrator’s Office will not be performing notary services unless absolutely necessary. Individuals should call 660-826-5000 ext. 434 with any questions.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reported the Internal Revenue Service is warning individuals of a new wave of phishing calls and messages designed to trick victims into handing over financial details by capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic. The phishers will tell recipients they may have contracted COVID-19.
The phishing emails pretend to be from a local hospital informing the recipient they were exposed to the coronavirus and that immediate testing needs to be done. The email then asks the recipient to take a print of the attached EmergencyContact.xlsm, a malware-loaded document. Enabling content activates the malicious macros and malware gets downloaded on the system, according to the briefing.
