The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered some new information from various local agencies in its daily email briefing Monday.
Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Pettis County Health Center will host a "Myth or Fact" Facebook Live at noon Tuesday, April 21 where community questions will be answered about COVID-19. Individuals can view it on the Bothwell or Pettis County Health Center Facebook pages.
The Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency had received personal protective equipment from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency through the Kansas City Office of Emergency Management. SPCEMA then distributed those supplies to local law enforcement and fire departments in Pettis County. Later, the KN95 masks were recalled. SPCEMA picked up additional masks Monday to replace what was recalled.
The task force has been releasing daily briefings on Mondays and Thursdays. The briefing is sent via Nixle alert from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. To sign up for local Nixle alerts, visit local.nixle.com/register or text 65301 to 888777.
