With the holiday weekend approaching, area agencies are reminding residents to stay safe while celebrating.
“We want people just to be aware of making good choices when they’re driving,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. William Lowe told the Democrat.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol press release, during the 2019 Fourth of July counting period, 15 people were killed and 457 were injured in Missouri in 1,109 traffic crashes. Troopers arrested 162 people for driving while intoxicated. There were nine boating crashes, which included four injuries, and three people drowned.
“Make sure you’re not speeding, not drinking and driving, always having that seat belt on...” Lowe said. “With any holiday period, you see more traffic crashes as a whole just because there’s more people out and about. Then with it being July Fourth and people traveling to and from the lake areas and wanting to get on the water we see from time to time an influx of boating issues.”
The Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort and Operation Dry Water over the July Fourth holiday weekend. Operation Dry Water also specifically targets impaired vessel operators. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri roadways and waterways to enforce laws, and offer assistance, according to the press release.
Boaters are asked to remain alert for other boats and swimmers and to not operate a vessel if they’ve consumed alcohol.
“When you’re boating making sure you have a sober boat operator,” Lowe explained. “Make sure when you are boating that you’re courteous to everybody else and mindful that anybody that’s under 7 has to have a personal floatation device…
“I think with boating you get the dynamic of it’s a recreation and everybody’s just trying to have fun,” Lowe added. “I think they can get a little lax with their safety and the procedures of making sure like if you have a skier you have somebody watching the skier and just overall boating safety. I think it can become lax because it is a wide open area with entertainment value to it.”
With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, boaters also need to be aware that it is illegal to discharge fireworks from a vessel and they should be left in a safe place onshore.
On land, individuals also need to be safe when using fireworks. According to a press release from the Missouri State Fire Marshal, July Fourth is the busiest day of the year for fireworks and it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. About 40% of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires a year.
“Each year, we remind people that the best sights and safest experiences are at public firework displays because of the dangers posed by using consumer fireworks,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said in the release. “This year, we are concerned if more people choose to turn to consumer fireworks, it could lead to additional injuries and fires. We urge everyone to be extremely cautious, and to review safety guidelines for using consumer fireworks.”
About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July Fourth, according to the Marshal’s release. What may surprise people is one of the most dangerous fireworks is a sparkler. According to the release, sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees and can quickly ignite clothing and leave individuals with severe burns.
“Surprisingly the sparklers are the most hazardous just because of the idea that they’re fairly safe but they are hot,” Lowe said. “So there are a lot of burns that come along with that.”
In addition to normal safety concerns, Bean urged people using loose-fitting cloth face coverings to protect against COVID-19 to remember these coverings pose a hazard when using open-flame devices to light fireworks or when using sparklers. Many of the coverings can easily ignite and cause serious facial burns to the victim.
Lowe encouraged people to make good choices over the weekend to keep everyone safe.
“Make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and make sure that you’re keeping everybody in your group safe and be aware of everybody else so they’re safe too,” Lowe advised. “If you ever do find yourself in any kind of need of assistance don’t hesitate to call *55.”
If an individual needs assistance or witnesses criminal activity on Missouri’s waterways, contact the nearest Highway Patrol troop headquarters by calling the Patrol Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.
