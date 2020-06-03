Area agencies are giving some tips on how to stay safe this summer including the National Weather Service and Human Society of Missouri.
With temperatures rising this week, residents are reminded that excessive heat and lightning pose serious hazards and to remember to take precautions for themselves and their pets.
Missouri Summer Safety Day was hosted Wednesday to “encourage all Missourians to be prepared and stay safe during summertime activities,” according to a National Weather Service press release.
“It’s just bringing that attention back to people’s minds on stuff they might not have been looking at over the past few months with winter swinging into springs and other things going on,” St. Louis NWS Meteorologist Jared Maples told the Democrat. “So this kind of stuff people know is coming but they put it at the back of their minds and we’re just trying to put it at their forefront again.”
From 2009 to 2019, 12 Missourians died as a result of lightning, according to the National Weather Service. One-third of those deaths occurred to people who were enjoying outdoor activities like fishing or boating.
Maples said the biggest mistake he sees individuals making is related to complacency. He explained people can get excited about their summer plans and forget to check on the weather or “lose their sense of awareness” when it comes to the threats the weather can offer.
“By taking simple measures such as keeping a radio outside or just trying to keep an occasional look into the weather would help them a great deal on how things pan out and what they need to do if there is a warning or something like a watch that’s issued,” Maples said.
Excessive heat and humidity are also a threat throughout the summer months. In 2019, 11 Missourians died of heat-related causes, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Heatstroke can develop within minutes or hours.
“Heat-related illnesses and lightning strikes are both seasonal hazards that can be dangerous and even deadly,” State Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Jim Remillard said in the release. “It’s important for Missourians to be ready – rain or shine – to protect themselves from these serious safety risks.”
The NWS recommends postponing activities if the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms and limiting outdoor exposure if the weather forecast calls for heat and humidity. Individuals should also drink plenty of water, eat light, well-balanced meals at regular intervals, wear sunscreen, and wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Strenuous work should be avoided during the warmest part of the day as well.
Residents also need to make sure they are not forgetting about their furry friends when considering these factors. According to the Humane Society of Missouri, a pet should never be left unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees.
“You think, ‘Oh it’s really nice outside, I just have to run a few errands, I can take my dog with me’ but if you leave your dog in the car, even with the windows cracked and sitting in the shade, it only takes a few minutes for it to get over 100 degrees inside the car,” Humane Society of Missouri Spokesperson Becky Krueger explained. “Obviously that’s very dangerous for the pet.
“It really literally takes minutes, we’ve tested with a thermometer to see how quickly it heats up inside of a car,” she continued. “Animals can be just thrown into distress within minutes.”
According to the Humane Society of Missouri, pets should also be kept inside when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. Outdoor pets should have access to fresh, clean water in the shade at all times in plastic water bowls as metal bowls become extremely hot if left out in the sun. They should also be provided with shady spots.
Individuals should be aware of the temperature of the asphalt and take water breaks with their pets on walks as asphalt and concrete heat up quickly. If an individual can’t keep their hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, it is too hot for a dog’s paws.
Thunderstorms can also be a stressful time for pets so owners should prepare for thunderstorm and firework stress. Krueger recommends consulting the pet’s veterinarian for possible supplements and pheromone options.
“If you have a nice, quiet place where the animals can go like a bedroom or into the basement or someplace where it’s not so loud, that’s a good idea,” Krueger said. “There are different products on the market like a Thunder Shirt is like a compression vest for dogs and cats and that gives them kind of that added sense of comfort, sort of like a baby who’s swaddled.”
If an individual sees a distressed animal in an unattended car or outside, call the police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400 as soon as possible. A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention.
