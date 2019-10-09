Local Boy Scouts of America units will be selling Trail's End Gourmet Popcorn and Burger's Smokehouse Snacks. The sale began Sept. 27 and runs through Nov. 2. Over the next month, expect to see local Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA work their way through neighborhoods and supporting businesses in order to earn their own way to this upcoming year's events. The fundraising effort by the Scouts will help pay for their camping, merit badge opportunities, and other Scouting development paths through the 2019-20 scout season.

