Local Boy Scouts of America units will be selling Trail's End Gourmet Popcorn and Burger's Smokehouse Snacks. The sale began Sept. 27 and runs through Nov. 2. Over the next month, expect to see local Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA work their way through neighborhoods and supporting businesses in order to earn their own way to this upcoming year's events. The fundraising effort by the Scouts will help pay for their camping, merit badge opportunities, and other Scouting development paths through the 2019-20 scout season.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Montana State keeps finding success as offense keeps evolving
- No. 1 Alabama impressed with No. 24 Texas A&M's special teams
- Auburn football: Williams might be next up for Tigers at running back
- Alabama football: How a change at center could impact Tide’s offense against Texas A&M
- Freed receives award, begins new series
- Former Democrat reporter dies at 79
- UCM Nursing School to celebrate 60 years
- Photo: Missouri Bank II donates to Bothwell Foundation
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff offers more info about Cole Camp animal abuse
- Banner found not guilty of sheriff’s office forgery
- Veteran brings awareness of military suicides
- First Hispanic Baptist celebrates 10 years in Sedalia
- Police Reports Oct. 5
- Sedalia man sentenced for 2018 shootings
- Breast Cancer Month: Cancer survivor helps others through nursing
- Two arrested in relation to motor vehicle thefts
- Sedalia Park Board hears 2019 pool report
- Planning & Zoning votes against medical marijuana special use permit
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.