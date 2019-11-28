In addition to the event offerings in Sedalia, there are numerous area cities hosting events this Christmas season. Check out the Democrat’s list and email ncooke@sedaliademocrat.com to have your event added.
A list of Sedalia events was published in Thursday’s edition.
Warrensburg
• UCM’s annual Holiday Market is set for 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the Elliott Student Union, 511 S. Holden St. The market will include more than 60 vendors ranging from gourmet food, arts and crafts, clothing and more. Bring the kids to Santa’s Workshop featuring photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, holiday crafts and Reindeer Games. The event is free and open to the public.
• University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8 in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre. A food drive will take place prior to the show. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for UCM faculty/staff and $20 for the general public. They can be purchased at ucmo.edu/theatretickets, by calling 660-543-8811, or at the Box Office at the Highlander Theatre.
• The annual holiday parade will be hosted at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Warrensburg. It will begin at the University of Central Missouri Multipurpose Building parking lot, go north on Holden Street, through the downtown area, and end at West Market and Maynard streets. There will be music playing on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn and Santa will arrive by sled after the parade. For more information, contact Dewayne Jackson at 660-747-5822.
• Father Christmas will arrive on the 9:34 a.m. Amtrak train on Saturday, Dec. 7. Center Stage Academy of Performing Arts will perform scenes from “The Nutcracker” in front of the Chamber of Commerce Office beginning at 9 a.m. After his arrival, Father Christmas will stroll downtown as the Warrensburg Main Street event, “Dickens Christmas Living Windows,” begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ChamberWarrensburgMO or call the chamber at 660-747-3168.
Lincoln
• The Christmas season will begin in Lincoln with the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; the lighting will be at 7 p.m. Various school choirs will sing carols in the Little City Park and visitors are encouraged to sing along. View the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Stroll featuring Christmas tree displays decorated by members of the community. There will be kids activities, family entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies.
• Lincoln will celebrate the season with a craft fair at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Lincoln School and a parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The Benton County 4-H/FFA Youth Fair will host a freewill donation chili and soup dinner in the school cafeteria. The Farm Toy Show will be in the middle school hallway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the softball team. There will also be a silent auction during the craft fair.
Warsaw
• The Kaysinger Bluff Pioneer Heritage Association will host Kaysinger Christmas Dec. 6-7 at the Kaysinger Bluff Pioneer Village, 29027 Visitor Center Rd. The 1800s Christmas celebration will include hay wagons, singing of carols, fireplaces, wood stoves, candles, luminaries, buildings decked out in old-fashioned décor, hot chocolate, and hot cider. Stop by the Kaysinger General Store or get something to eat at the Food Barn.
• Christmas on the Harbor will be hosted from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Festivities include a candy cane hunt, a chili/soup dinner, a Christmas Cantata, breakfast with Santa, and lighted displays throughout Drake Harbor. The parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. For more information, contact the chamber at 660-438-5922 or visit welcometowarsaw.com.
Cole Camp
• The annual Christkindlmarket will be hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Cole Camp. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by firetruck to turn on the lights at 5:20 p.m. The Blue Pride Band will perform Christmas classics in front of Citizen-Farmers Bank from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The festbaum will be lit at 6 p.m. by 2019 Cole Camp Fair Queen Stephanie Hoon. The German Singers will lead guests in a few carols. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ColeCampChristkindlmarket.
Houstonia
• The Houstonia Community Club will host its sixth annual Christmas Parade and chili lunch Dec. 7. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with the lunch to follow until noon. The theme is “Gingerbread Man Christmas.” Stop by the Houstonia Community Center for photos with Santa for $5.
Versailles
• The Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce will host Christmas Around Versailles from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Participating businesses will have Christmas goodies and specials throughout the day. Attendees will have passport books of all participating locations around Versailles. Each completed passport book can be turned in for a chance a prize basket full of gifts from the participating businesses. The day ends with a tree lighting ceremony at the Versailles City Park with hot chocolate and Christmas music. For more information, contact the chamber at 573-378-4401.
Stover
• The second annual Festival of Lights will be hosted Saturday, Dec. 7. Activities include breakfast, cookie bazaar, music, and a visit from Santa Claus. The day will conclude with the parade at 5 p.m. with the theme “The Magic of Christmas” and the Stover Park Christmas Lighting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the chamber at 573-377-2236.
Arrow Rock
• The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will offer its sixth annual holiday performance of “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 12-22. Tickets are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors, $20 for students 13-21, $17 for children 4-12, and $35 for veterans, military, fire, law enforcement and EMS personnel. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lyceumtheatre.org.
Blackwater
• The Blackwater Preservation Society will host a Christmas Vendor Blender from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Hollow, 110 Main St. There will be vendors, a holiday light display, activities for kids, carriage rides, and a visit from Santa. It will coincide with the Blackwater Homes Tour. For more information, visit www.blackwatermo.com.
La Monte
• The 11th annual Christmas Baazar will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at La Monte United Methodist Church, 400 N. Main St. There will be crafts, baked goods, and a chili lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Green Ridge
• Santa Claus will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Green Ridge Community Building in Green Ridge. Refreshments will be served.
