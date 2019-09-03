Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 2.
Battle at Smith-Cotton
The Tigers again host senior night for their home-opening contest Week 2 against Battle.
Last week, Smith-Cotton dropped a road matchup in Moberly 35-28. Encouraging signs included senior quarterback Brett Grupe rushing for three touchdowns, senior wideout Trevon Franklin housing an 80-yard reception, and the defense shutting out the Spartans after halftime.
It will take more than encouraging signs to topple the Spartans of Columbia.
Battle, ranked No. 8 in the most recent Class 5 media poll, lost last week to Class 6 St. Louis University High School 52-47. Smith-Cotton (0-1) will look to get senior running back Cameron Finley, who had 75 yards rushing and 26 receiving, into the end zone to keep pace with one of the favorites in the Class 5, District 4 bracket.
Smith-Cotton seniors from the football, cheer and dance teams will be recognized before the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Lincoln at Concordia
Cardinals senior quarterback Jackson Beaman rushed and passed for three touchdowns apiece during a 40-8 victory over North Callaway.
A dominant team performance defensively — two picks, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss — left little doubt that Lincoln, No. 1 in the latest media poll, is the Class 1 team to beat.
Concordia (0-1) suffered a 41-7 home loss to Cole Camp and lost last season to Lincoln 43-7.
Windsor at Cole Camp
Speaking of the Bluebirds, Cole Camp is set to open Kaysinger Conference play Saturday, hosting Windsor.
Cole Camp senior quarterback Kaden Harms completed 15 of 24 passes for 276 yards and dished out three TDs between freshman Owen Ives and junior Jamison Farrar. Senior running back Marshall Fisher gained 140 yards and scored a touchdown on 14 total carries.
Greyhounds junior quarterback Kenton Sargent found the end zone on five occasions, passing for four scores and rushing for a fifth. Senior running back Jonah Roberts gathered 93 yards rushing and 126 yards and two TDs receiving.
Given the offensive firepower, conference rivalry and 2 p.m. kickoff, be prepared for a shootout in broad daylight.
Tipton at North Callaway
The Cardinals shut out St. Paul Lutheran in the second half of a 40-12 victory Friday in Concordia.
It was the third-straight season Tipton has won its season-opener over the Saints. They look to break losing streak Friday at North Callaway, which has dealt the Cards a Week 2 loss every year since 2013.
Last week, North Callaway managed a touchdown and 2-point conversion against Lincoln — each coming on a connection between senior quarterback Jadon Henry and senior running back Mason Wortman.
Northwest with Sacred Heart at North Shelby
After a 74-38 loss to Osceola, the Mustangs hope to correct road woes Friday at North Shelby.
Northwest (0-1) has won two regular-season road games in the last three seasons. They can split a two-week road trip before returning home Week 3 against Chilhowee.
Last Friday, sophomore quarterback Pierson Tichenor 12 of 25 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. His 81 rushing yards were also a team-high, followed by senior Cody Damlo with 72 yards and one score. Cody and sophomore Tanner Damlo each recovered a fumble.
North Shelby fell last week to Waco, Iowa despite 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
