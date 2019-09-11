Here is a lookahead at area high school football games for Week 3.
Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
Smith-Cotton players are being asked to do more than just recover from a 61-21 home loss to Battle.
Sedalia’s Tigers are being asked to win back the Silver Tiger Trophy as visiting challengers in a college stadium on Friday the 13th.
What more could you want? Aside from postseason play, Week 3’s rivalry matchup at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg May amount to the most important game of the season for S-C.
One key for Sedalia is a fast start. The Tigers (0-2) have been outscored 83-14 in the first half of games this season.
Warrensburg (2-0) may have graduated some offensive tools, but its defense is laden with upperclassmen — matching up well with the S-C’s senior backfield of Brett Grupe and Cameron Finley.
Kickoff at Walton Stadium is 7 p.m.
Adrian at Lincoln
Lincoln welcomes undefeated Adrian to town for a Class 1 State Quarterfinals rematch from last season in which the Cards advanced with a 38-14 result.
The Blackhawks followed a 31-0 season-opening win hosting Butler with a 41-14 road win at Archie.
Last week, the Cardinals coasted to a 56-26 final after establishing a 49-0 lead over Concordia in one period.
Four of seven completions for Lincoln senior quarterback Jackson Beaman scored touchdowns. Senior receiver Bo Kroenke hauled in two TDs, while senior Nate Hesse and freshman Connor Lynde had one apiece.
Warsaw at Cole Camp
The Bluebirds expect Week 3 to be a turning point for the rest of the season.
They would feel more secure traveling in four of their six remaining regular-season contests with a victory over Benton County and Ozark Highlands Conference rival Warsaw.
The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a wild shootout at Knob Noster that ended in the Panthers favor, 44-42.
Limiting the big plays Windsor landed in a 42-25 home loss — on both sides of the ball — should help right the ship for Cole Camp, which allowed 460 yards to the Greyhounds.
Chilhowee at Northwest with Sacred Heart
After an 84-2 loss last Thursday at North Shelby, the Mustangs seek their first win of the season in a favorable matchup hosting Chilhowee.
Northwest has won two straight matchups with the Indians, most recently a 62-14 postseason result, and are 14-4 all-time against its district counterpart. Mustangs sophomore Pierson Tichenor and freshman Tanner Damlo, who each collected 37 yards last week, hope to continue that tradition.
Chilhowee (0-2) opened the year with a 68-6 loss hosting Orrick and lost last Friday at Rich Hill 78-16.
Tipton at Windsor
Thanks in part to their young pups, the ‘Hounds have been unleashed.
Senior running back Jonah Roberts paced Windsor (2-0) with 20 carries and scored. Behind him — sometimes literally as a blocker — remains a talented backfield that won’t graduate for at least another year.
Junior quarterback Kenton Sargent was 14-for-27 passing for 240 yards, three touchdowns and added 91 yards rushing during a Week 2 victory over Cole Camp. Sophomores Dalton and Dylan Witherspoon combined for three touchdowns and, on defense, junior Jacob Berube had an interception and sophomore Corbin Terry recorded a sack.
Tipton (1-1) looks to recover from a 60-16 loss at North Callaway in which the Thunderbirds recorded 563 all-purpose yards.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
